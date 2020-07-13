World Test Championship: West Indies earn first points after win over England, table still led by India

The return of international cricket has also got World Test Championship back in action. In the first international cricket match in more than three months, West Indies defeated England by four wickets in a thrilling contest.

At the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, Windies have gone 1-0 up in the three-match series. The win has also given West Indies their first points in the World Test Championship points table.

West Indies now sit on the seventh spot with 40 points while England are at No. 4 in the table with 146 points.

The World Test Championship points table is still led by India, who have lost only two and won seven of the nine Tests they have played so far. With 360 points India rule the table followed by Australia (296 points) and New Zealand (180).

Position Team Matches Won Lost Drawn Points 1 India 9 7 2 0 360 2 Australia 10 7 2 1 296 3 New Zealand 7 3 4 0 180 4 England 10 5 4 1 146 5 Pakistan 5 2 2 1 140 6 Sri Lanka 4 1 2 1 80 7 West Indies 3 1 2 0 40 8 South Africa 7 1 6 0 24 9 Bangladesh 3 0 3 0 0

Points in the WTC are evenly distributed over the number of matches in a series (two to five), the points varying from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

The ICC World Test Championship has been introduced to add context to the longest format of the game with nine teams featuring in matches which were decided by the Member countries as per their bilateral agreements. Bangladesh and Pakistan are the other teams in the championship.

The top two teams at the end of the league will advance to the final, which will be played in the UK in June 2021 with the winners crowned the World Test Champions.