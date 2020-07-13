Headlines

Cricket

'Dada shirtless, Yuvi nerveless, Zak's support priceless, Me fearless': Mohammad Kaif on 18 years of NatWest Finals

'Dada shirtless, Yuvi nerveless, Zak's support priceless, Me fearless': Mohammad Kaif on 18 years of NatWest Finals

As the country celebrates 18 years of Natwest Trophy triumph, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif compared the win to climbing Mt Everest.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 13, 2020, 05:15 PM IST

While the country celebrates 18 years of Natwest Trophy victory, former India batsman Mohammad Kaif has praised his fellow teammates and compared the win to climbing Mt Everest.

India had defeated England by two wickets in the finals of the Natwest Trophy at the Lord`s Cricket Ground to gain a memorable win.

"July 13, 2002: The day we climbed Mt Everest at Lord's...Dada shirtless, Yuvi nerveless, Zak's support priceless, Me fearless...memories endless," Kaif tweeted.

In the Natwest final against England at Lord's in 2002, India was set a target of 326 to win the match.

India was struggling at 146/5 when both Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif got together at the crease.

The duo put on a partnership of 121 runs to give India a glimmer of hope in the match.

Yuvraj got out after scoring 69 runs, but Kaif batted well with the tailenders to give India a win in the final over by two wickets and with three balls to spare. Kaif remained unbeaten on 87.

As the winning run was hit, skipper Ganguly took his shirt off at the balcony of Lord's Cricket Ground to celebrate in style.

This effort of Yuvraj and Kaif is still viewed as special as India had lost all of its key wickets.

Ganguly and Virender Sehwag had provided a good start to the side, but England staged a comeback to reduce India at 146/5.

The Men in Blue had lost the wickets of Rahul Dravid, Sachin Tendulkar, and Dinesh Mongia cheaply.

Batting first, England had raced away and ended on 325/5, which was considered at that time an impossible chase.

Marcus Trescothick and Nasser Hussain had registered centuries for the hosts.

