Top sports news: Djokovic defeats Federer to reach Aus Open final, New Zealand's ODI squad announced and more

Headlines

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Makers of Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC demanding 21 cuts, judge may watch film

Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, NCP bags 7 berths

What is phone call anxiety? 5 signs of this rare disorder

Gen Z watches Andaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s 'flop' comedy from 1994 would be a blockbuster today

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Makers of Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC demanding 21 cuts, judge may watch film

What is phone call anxiety? 5 signs of this rare disorder

8 takeaways from Akshay Kumar's diet and fitness

10 health benefits of roasted chana 

When is the best time to drink water?

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

Tamannaah Bhatia confirms dating Vijay Varma, Ali Fazal's Kandahar to release in India on June 16 & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, June 13

West Bengal Panchayat Elections: Voting hit by violence; At least 9 killed as BJP, TMC trade charges

DNA: Death toll in Odisha train accident rises to 238; PM Modi to visit accident site

Mohanlal shares pictures as he dons sharp suit to attend Wimbledon semi-final, fans call him dapper

Makers of Diljit Dosanjh's Jaswant Singh Khalra biopic move court against CBFC demanding 21 cuts, judge may watch film

Gen Z watches Andaz Apna Apna: Aamir Khan, Salman Khan’s 'flop' comedy from 1994 would be a blockbuster today

HomeCricket

bollywood

Top sports news: Djokovic defeats Federer to reach Aus Open final, New Zealand's ODI squad announced and more

Here are the top stories of January 30, 2020 at 6 pm.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 30, 2020, 05:48 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In Thursday's top Sports News (January 30, 2020), we have Novak Djokovic knocking Roger Federer out of the ongoing Australian Open.

The 32-year-old outplayed Federer to secure his spot in the final of the tournament.

New Zealand have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against India today.

With Trent Boult (broken left-hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left-thumb) all out with injuries, uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson received his first call up for the national side.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Australian Open: Novak Djokovic outclasses Roger Federer to reach final

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open. Djokovic won the tie in straight sets against a struggling Federer to reach his 26th Grand Slam final.

2. NZ vs IND: New Zealand ODI squad announced for three-match series against India

New Zealand have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against India. With Trent Boult (broken left-hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left-thumb) all out with injuries, uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson received his first call up for the national side.

3. Australian Open: Sofia Kenin knocks out Ashleigh Barty to book place in maiden Grand Slam final

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty crashed out of in the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open. The current world number one lost out to America's Sofia Kenin, who secured her spot in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

4. Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza defeats Simona Halep to reach final

Venezuela's Garbiñe Muguruza caused another big upset when she knocked out Simona Halep in the semi-final. The 26-year-old defeated the Austrian in straight sets to book her spot in the final of the tournament for the very first time in her career.

5. WATCH: Dejected Kane Williamson says Super Overs haven't been New Zealand's 'friend' after 3rd T20I loss vs India

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has expressed his thoughts after his side lost yet another match in Super Over, this time against India in the third T20I match at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwi skipper played a captain's knock on the day, scoring 95 runs before Mohammed Shami dismissed him the high-intensity final over of the second innings.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bihar: Bald groom's wig-clad wedding turns violent as truth gets unveiled, watch

Home renovation loan: Banks provide loan to upgrade old house; know eligibility, tax exemption and interest rates

WI vs IND, 1st Test: Rohit Sharma completes 3,500 runs in Test cricket

Meet the Chennai woman who is first woman to head Indian unicorn, was richest self-made millionaire of India

Meet Trinetra Haldar, Karnataka's first trans woman doctor, quit medicine for acting and will star in Made In Heaven 2

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

Remember Gayatri Joshi, who debuted in Shah Rukh Khan's Swades? She left Bollywood to marry one of India's richest men

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE