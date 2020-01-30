Top sports news: Djokovic defeats Federer to reach Aus Open final, New Zealand's ODI squad announced and more

Here are the top stories of January 30, 2020 at 6 pm.

In Thursday's top Sports News (January 30, 2020), we have Novak Djokovic knocking Roger Federer out of the ongoing Australian Open.

The 32-year-old outplayed Federer to secure his spot in the final of the tournament.

New Zealand have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming ODI series against India today.

With Trent Boult (broken left-hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left-thumb) all out with injuries, uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson received his first call up for the national side.

Let's take a look at the top five Sports news in detail below:

1. Australian Open: Novak Djokovic outclasses Roger Federer to reach final

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open. Djokovic won the tie in straight sets against a struggling Federer to reach his 26th Grand Slam final.

2. NZ vs IND: New Zealand ODI squad announced for three-match series against India

New Zealand have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against India. With Trent Boult (broken left-hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left-thumb) all out with injuries, uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson received his first call up for the national side.

3. Australian Open: Sofia Kenin knocks out Ashleigh Barty to book place in maiden Grand Slam final

Australian tennis star Ashleigh Barty crashed out of in the semi-finals of the ongoing Australian Open. The current world number one lost out to America's Sofia Kenin, who secured her spot in the final of a Grand Slam for the first time in her career.

4. Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza defeats Simona Halep to reach final

Venezuela's Garbiñe Muguruza caused another big upset when she knocked out Simona Halep in the semi-final. The 26-year-old defeated the Austrian in straight sets to book her spot in the final of the tournament for the very first time in her career.

5. WATCH: Dejected Kane Williamson says Super Overs haven't been New Zealand's 'friend' after 3rd T20I loss vs India

New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has expressed his thoughts after his side lost yet another match in Super Over, this time against India in the third T20I match at Seddon Park in Hamilton. The Kiwi skipper played a captain's knock on the day, scoring 95 runs before Mohammed Shami dismissed him the high-intensity final over of the second innings.