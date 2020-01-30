Australian Open: Novak Djokovic outclasses Roger Federer to reach final

Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open on Thursday (January 30).

The 32-year-old outplayed Federer to secure his spot in the final of the tournament.

Djokovic won the tie in straight sets against a struggling Federer to reach his 26th Grand Slam final.

The Serbian was in top form and won the match by 7-6 6-4 6-3 in the end after a frantic clash for the first set.

Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Djokovic said: "When you are young, you want everything right away... one thing I was lacking a bit probably when I was younger was patience but that is how you learn."

Also read Australian Open: Garbine Muguruza defeats Simona Halep to reach final

Novak is now set to face either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Austria's Dominic Thiam in the final of the Australian Open next.

Earlier in the day, Venezuela's Garbiñe Muguruza caused another big upset when she knocked out Simona Halep in the semi-final.

Also read Australian Open: Sofia Kenin knocks out Ashleigh Barty to book place in maiden Grand Slam final

Muguruza outplayed Halep to win the match by 7-6 (8), 7-5.

The former world number one will be facing America's Sofia Kenin in the Grand Slam final.