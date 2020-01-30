Australian Open: Novak Djokovic outclasses Roger Federer to reach final
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open on Thursday (January 30).
Novak Djokovic
Written By
Edited By
Snehadri Sarkar
Source
DNA webdesk
Serbian tennis star Novak Djokovic defeated Swiss maestro Roger Federer in the semi-final of the ongoing Australian Open on Thursday (January 30).
The 32-year-old outplayed Federer to secure his spot in the final of the tournament.
Djokovic won the tie in straight sets against a struggling Federer to reach his 26th Grand Slam final.
The Serbian was in top form and won the match by 7-6 6-4 6-3 in the end after a frantic clash for the first set.
Speaking at the post-match ceremony, Djokovic said: "When you are young, you want everything right away... one thing I was lacking a bit probably when I was younger was patience but that is how you learn."
Novak is now set to face either Germany's Alexander Zverev or Austria's Dominic Thiam in the final of the Australian Open next.
Earlier in the day, Venezuela's Garbiñe Muguruza caused another big upset when she knocked out Simona Halep in the semi-final.
Muguruza outplayed Halep to win the match by 7-6 (8), 7-5.
Related Photos
The former world number one will be facing America's Sofia Kenin in the Grand Slam final.