NZ vs IND: New Zealand ODI squad announced for three-match series against India

New Zealand have announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming One Day International (ODI) series against India on Thursday (January 30).

After the conclusion of the five-match T20I series, the Kiwis will be taking on the Men In Blue in a three-match ODI series from February 5 onwards.

With Trent Boult (broken left-hand), Lockie Ferguson (right-calf strain) and Matt Henry (broken left-thumb) all out with injuries, uncapped pacer Kyle Jamieson received his first call up for the national side.

Jamieson was part of the New Zealand A side which took on India A in three unofficial ODIs.

All-rounders Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, and Mitchell Santner have also been named in the team with Henry Nicholls set to keep his spot as the opener with Martin Guptill.

New Zealand head coach Gary Stead also expressed his thoughts over his side's current injury problems and said claimed that the BlackCaps are aware of the task they in hand.

"It's always a tremendous occasion taking on India and we've seen from the T20 series they're clearly as strong as ever," Stead said.

"Tim Southee has an important job leading our new-look pace attack, which has a huge opportunity against some of the very best batsmen in the world."

"It's great to have Tom fit so we can call on his experience behind the stumps and in the middle order," he added.

New Zealand is scheduled to take on India in the first ODI of the three-match series at Seddon Park in Hamilton on February 5.

New Zealand ODI squad: Kane Williamson (c), Hamish Bennett, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wk), Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi (1st ODI), Tim Southee, and Ross Taylor.