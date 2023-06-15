TNPL 2023: R Ashwin reviews the review in bizarre incident - Watch

Image Source: Twitter/Screengrab

R Ashwin is widely regarded as one of the most astute cricketers in the world. His passion for the game is matched only by his innovative approach and quick thinking on the field.

During a recent Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) match between Dindigul Dragons and Chepauk Super Gillies, Ashwin's sharp cricketing mind was on full display. In the 13th over of the match, Ashwin, who was not part of India's playing XI in the WTC Final against Australia, appealed for a caught-behind decision against Trichy batter R Rajkumar. The on-field umpire initially gave Rajkumar out, but the decision was sent upstairs for review. Ashwin had bowled a carrom ball that turned away from the right-hander, resulting in a sharp catch by wicket-keeper Baba Indrajtith.

Upon reviewing the replays, the third umpire determined that the bat had made contact with the ground rather than the ball. Although a deflection seemed to have taken place, the Ultra-Edge technology failed to detect any spike, indicating a sufficient gap between the bat and ball. Consequently, the on-field umpire was directed to reverse his decision. However, Ashwin remained unperturbed and opted to challenge the decision himself, leaving the commentators perplexed.

The third umpire demonstrated composure and upheld the decision after thoroughly reviewing the replays and Ultra Edge visuals. Ashwin, a seasoned player, accepted the outcome and continued with the game. He concluded his four-over spell with two wickets for 26 runs, while spinner Varun Chakravarthy stood out with impressive figures of 3 for 21 in four overs. Despite the contentious review incident, Dindigul emerged victorious, beating Trichy by six wickets.

Ashwin's unconventional tactics have surprised observers before. In a previous match in 2019, with the game seemingly out of Chepauk Super Gillies' hands, Ashwin bowled a delivery without full action, leaving the batter and spectators perplexed. Although he did not claim a wicket with that delivery, Dindigul Dragons emerged victorious by 10 runs.

Ashwin's on-field controversies have garnered significant attention, particularly his dismissal of Jos Buttler during the 2019 IPL at the non-striker's end. Buttler, who was batting on 69, was caught off guard when Ashwin noticed he was backing up too far. This incident sparked a heated debate within the cricketing community.

In a historic move during the 2022 IPL, Ashwin became the first player to retire out. During a match against Lucknow Super Giants, Rajasthan Royals' Ashwin scored 28 runs before voluntarily walking off the field in the 19th over, declaring himself retired out. This strategic decision was made to allow Riyan Parag to join Shimron Hetmyer in the middle, surprising many due to the unfamiliarity with the rule.

