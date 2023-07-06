This star Pakistani player can play in next edition of IPL, here's how

In the past, players have managed to leave a lasting impression on fans by performing well in India-Pakistan matches, even if they were unable to establish long-term careers.

One such player is Mohammad Amir, whose career was significantly impacted by his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal of 2010, followed by subsequent injuries and a decline in form. Surprisingly, in 2020, the 31-year-old made the decision to retire from international cricket, citing mental torture as the reason.

Amir burst onto the international stage with immense promise and was once hailed as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket. However, his career took a drastic turn for the worse.

After serving a spot-fixing ban, Amir made a triumphant comeback, showcasing moments of sheer brilliance. One such instance was his devastating spell with the new ball during the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, which ultimately led to Pakistan clinching the title.

Although his encounters with the renowned Indian batsman, Virat Kohli, were infrequent, they were undeniably memorable.

Interestingly, there is a potential for Amir to display his exceptional skills in India through the Indian Premier League (IPL). The talented left-arm pacer has set his sights on obtaining a British passport by 2024, opening doors for him to participate in the IPL.

However, it is worth noting that Amir has firmly rejected the possibility of representing England.

“First, I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan. Second (about IPL), there’s still a year to go,” he told ARY news.

“What will be the scenario at that time….I always say that I go step by step. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024. I don’t know where I will be a year later. No one knows about the future. When I get my passport …whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get, I will avail it,” he added.

