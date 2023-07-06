This star Pakistani player can play in next edition of IPL, here's how

Headlines

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

Remember Dilip Doshi, once played for India with broken foot? He became crorepati businessman

Explained: Why did Chandrayaan 2 fail? Can these mistakes be repeated in ISRO’s Chandrayaan 3?

Meet Isha Ambani’s close aide, chosen by Mukesh Ambani to lead multi-crore Reliance business, his salary is…

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Inside MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni’s pet family: Exotic horses, pack of dogs worth Rs 5 lakh and more

Rinku Singh to Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5 IPL stars who failed to make it to India's T20 squad for WI tour

Unease grows as US sends cluster bombs to Ukraine despite global opposition

Most dangerous female criminals in the world

8 most action-packed scenes in Jawan prevue

Actors who have appeared bald on screen

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Wrestlers meet sports minister Anurag Thakur, to suspend protest till June 15

Rahul Gandhi takes a dig at BJP government in US, says Modi is 'misusing' agencies

Japan set to release tones of toxic Fukushima water; China, South Korea angry, but why? | Explained

Manushi Chhillar opens up on her debut film Samrat Prithviraj failing at box office: 'I feel I got what I wanted'

Here's how Vijay Varma reacted to his girlfriend Tamannaah Bhatia and Rajinikanth's song Kaavaalaa from Jailer

Hema Malini reveals a director made a shocking request asking her to remove saree pin

Homecricket

cricket

This star Pakistani player can play in next edition of IPL, here's how

In the past, players have managed to leave a lasting impression on fans by performing well in India-Pakistan matches, even if they were unable to establish long-term careers.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In the past, players have managed to leave a lasting impression on fans by performing well in India-Pakistan matches, even if they were unable to establish long-term careers.

One such player is Mohammad Amir, whose career was significantly impacted by his involvement in the spot-fixing scandal of 2010, followed by subsequent injuries and a decline in form. Surprisingly, in 2020, the 31-year-old made the decision to retire from international cricket, citing mental torture as the reason.

Amir burst onto the international stage with immense promise and was once hailed as the next big thing in Pakistan cricket. However, his career took a drastic turn for the worse.

After serving a spot-fixing ban, Amir made a triumphant comeback, showcasing moments of sheer brilliance. One such instance was his devastating spell with the new ball during the 2017 Champions Trophy final against India, which ultimately led to Pakistan clinching the title.

Although his encounters with the renowned Indian batsman, Virat Kohli, were infrequent, they were undeniably memorable.

Interestingly, there is a potential for Amir to display his exceptional skills in India through the Indian Premier League (IPL). The talented left-arm pacer has set his sights on obtaining a British passport by 2024, opening doors for him to participate in the IPL.

However, it is worth noting that Amir has firmly rejected the possibility of representing England.

“First, I will not play for England. I have played for Pakistan. Second (about IPL), there’s still a year to go,” he told ARY news.

“What will be the scenario at that time….I always say that I go step by step. We don’t know what will happen tomorrow and I start thinking about playing IPL in 2024. I don’t know where I will be a year later. No one knows about the future. When I get my passport …whatever the best opportunity will be and what I will get, I will avail it,” he added.

READ| Rinku Singh vs Tilak Verma: Ex-India cricketer backs this star batter for No.3 batting position ahead of WI T20Is

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi: Yamuna’s water level rising, expected to breach danger mark on Tuesday

Vicky Kaushal had 'reservations' about Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: 'It's not always about revival of big screen business'

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

OCD: How to manage obsessive-compulsive disorder?

Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Arti Singh reacts to Cyrus Broacha's breakdown in BB OTT 2: 'I have experienced panic attacks'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE