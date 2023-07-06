Rinku Singh vs Tilak Verma: Ex-India cricketer backs this star batter for No.3 batting position ahead of WI T20Is

Tilak Verma(L), Rinku Singh

India has rewarded Yashasvi Jaiswal and Tilak Varma for their outstanding performances in the IPL 2023 by selecting them for the T20I series against West Indies. However, one notable name missing from the selection is Rinku Singh.

Although the reasons behind Rinku Singh's exclusion by the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel remain unclear, former India opener Aakash Chopra believes that Rinku would have been a more suitable choice for India as a finisher, compared to Tilak.

“In the middle order – Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma and Hardik Pandya. I don’t think the team is thinking of playing Tilak Varma at No. 3. If they were searching for a player to bat after Hardik Pandya, then Rinku Singh could have been a better choice unless Tilak Varma will play at No. 3,” Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

On why Tialk may not get to bat at No 3, Chopra explained: “You might want to play Tilak Varma down the order because whether it is Ishan Kishan or Sanju Samson, the two wicketkeepers you have picked, their best place for batting is in the top three.”

Given the remarkable success of Ishan Kishan as an opener and Sanju Samson as No. 3 in the IPL, it is challenging to envision Tilak playing at No. 3, a position he has frequently occupied for the Mumbai Indians. If India decides to field Shubman Gill and Yashasvi Jaiswal as openers, either Kishan or Sanju could assume the role of the No. 3 batsman. Furthermore, if Kishan takes up the opening position, Sanju becomes a reliable choice for the spot.

Chopra further stated that Tilak might not secure the No. 4 position due to management's preference for Suryakumar Yadav to bat higher. Consequently, Tilak could potentially be placed at No. 6, following Hardik Pandya at No. 5. Chopra believes that Rinku is better suited for the role of a finisher.

“If you keep them in the top three, Tilak Varma will have to go down. If he goes down, you don’t want to send Suryakumar Yadav lower than No. 4, ideally at three and latest at four.”

“Then Hardik Pandya at No. 5. So Tilak Varma at No. 6. Is that the right choice? This will be one question because in the last IPL, he played as well, he batted at the top of the order at the start, he played very well, in fact I remember the 70-run knock against Bangalore.”

“He came in the lower order after that, when they once again started to bat Cameron Green up the order. There also he batted well but if he has not been selected for No. 3, if he has been selected for Nos. 5, 6 or 7, Rinku Singh could have been a better choice.”

