This legendary cricketer made over 54,000 runs, 124 centuries, took 2809 wickets; ticket prices doubled when he played

Headlines

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Meet Mukesh Kumar, son of a taxi driver who made debut in India vs West Indies 2nd Test

CUET PG 2023 Result: NTA declares CUET PG results at cuet.nta.nic.in, know direct link, steps to check

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Good news for Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani: Reliance Jio Financial Services now Rs 1.64 lakh crore firm; stock price is..

India opening pairs with most consecutive century stands

10 desi drinks for healthy and glowing skin

10 Most cruel mothers of animal kingdom

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Celebrities condemn Manipur violence, Ram Charan shares emotional video, & more | DNA Entertainment Wrap, July 20

PM Modi says data protection bill will increase India's reputation, attack on Peshawar checkpost, IND vs WI 2nd Test Day 1 & more | DNA News Wrap, July 20

BTS' V Debuting His Single This September? Know What His Agency BigHit Music Has To Say

James Bond actor Daniel Craig violates traffic rules, rides bicycle skipping red light

Deadpool 3, Mission Impossible 8: List of films halted amid Hollywood actors and writers' strike

Dream Girl 2: Pooja aka Ayushmann Khurrana refuses to share saree with Ranveer Singh's Rocky - Watch

HomeCricket

Cricket

This legendary cricketer made over 54,000 runs, 124 centuries, took 2809 wickets; ticket prices doubled when he played

This legendary cricketer, also known as the ‘father of cricket’, has one of the most impressive record sheets in the history of the game.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 20, 2023, 09:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

While India has seen some of the best and the most legendary cricketers over the history of the game, be it Sachin Tendulkar or Vijay Hazare, one man trumps all their records. British cricket player WG Grace, who is also known as the ‘father of cricket’ has made records that remain unbeatable after decades.

WG Grace was the player who was responsible for the popularization of cricket and used to play the sport during the 19th century, over 150 years ago. Grace specialized in First Class Cricket format, and stadiums used to be sold out whenever he came on the pitch.

WG Grace holds the record of making 54,000 runs in First Class format of cricket throughout his career, and over 1090 runs in the Test cricket format. However, his batting record is not the only thing that drew fans to the stadium during the 1850s.

According to the statistics available on ESPN, WG Grace made around 54,211 runs in First Class format, 1098 runs in Test format, made 126 total centuries and over 250 half-centuries throughout his career. His high score in a single first-class game was 344 runs.

The legend’s bowling record is nothing less than impressive as well, with him taking a record number of wickets in his career. WG Grace played a total of 870 first-class innings in his career and took a total of 2809 wickets during this time.

The father of cricket also made a record as the oldest player to play in a test match at nearly 51 years old, and also the oldest team captain in the history of cricket. WG Grace was so legendary that the ticket prices of first-class matches used to double from 3 pence to 6 pence when he was out on the field.

READ | Meet Anurag Jain, co-owns MS Dhoni-led CSK’s sister team in US, 5-star hotels in Delhi, Mumbai

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Yeh dil maange more': Who was Captain Vikram Batra, the brave Kargil war hero?

NEET UG Counselling 2023: MCC changes rule for MBBS, BDS students; details inside

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello headed for divorce after 7 years of marriage: Here’s what we know

New parents Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Seth share first photo of baby from the hospital — It screams love!

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash Sachdev gets secret task to dethrone Elvish Yadav as dictator; all you need to know

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

IIFA Awards 2023: Salman Khan, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon set the stage on fire with breathtaking performances

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

Remember Splitsvilla 2 winner, Bigg Boss 5 finalist Sidharth Bhardwaj? Here's how he has now become 'Kapil Sharma of US'

In Pics: World’s largest cruise ship features largest waterpark at sea, check out other features

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE