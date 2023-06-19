Search icon
This ex-cricketer, 2011 World Cup star, CSK skipper Dhoni’s teammate, is now a bus driver

The former CSK star Suraj Randiv took an unexpected turn and became a bus driver.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 12:47 PM IST

Most former cricketers take up jobs associated with the game like commentary, coaching or administration. However, former Sri Lanka star Suraj Randiv took an unexpected turn and became a bus driver.

Randiv is a former teammate of Indian legend MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings. Despite having played on the highest stage at the World Cup and the Indian Premier League (IPL), Randiv found himself in a situation where he decided to take up the job as a bus driver in Australia.

Randiv made his debut for Sri Lanka in 2009 when he replaced spin legend Muttiah Muralitharan in the team. He played for the national side for 7 years till 2016. Randiv played the 2011 ODI World Cup final where India bagged a historic win against Sri Lanka.

After quitting cricket, Randiv moved to Australia. He is employed as a bus driver in Melbourne. He is employed by a company called Transdev. There are two other cricketers who work as bus drivers in the same company: Zimbabwe's Waddington Mwayenga and Randiv’s countryman Chinthaka Jayasinghe. 

