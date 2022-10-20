T20 World Cup 2022: Team India arrive in Melbourne ahead of clash with Pakistan, Yuzvendra Chahal shares selfie

Team India arrive in Melbourne ahead of clash with Pakistan

Team India have arrived in Melbourne ahead of their high-octane clash with Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23, for their opening match of T20 World Cup 2022. Yuzvendra Chahal shared a post on his Instagram handle, as the Men in Blue made the trip from Brisbane to Melbourne in the early hours of Thursday morning.

Chahal shared a travel selfie from inside the flight as he gave the fans a glimpse of his teammates Rohit Sharma, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel and Mohammed Siraj, all of whom would be raring to go.

The Indian team had earlier touched down in Australia and set up their camp in Perth, wherein they played two matches against Western Australia XI, winning the first one, but they lost the second match.

Subsequently, after training in Perth for a week, the Men in Blue travelled to Brisbane, wherein they were scheduled to play two warmup matches against hosts Australia and New Zealand.

While Rohit Sharma and Co were able to beat the OZ in their own den, their second match against Kane Williamson's side was washed out due to rain before a single delivery could be bowled.

After the setback of not playing their second warmup game, the Indian team flew to Melbourne, wherein they will lock horns with their arch-rivals Pakistan in the opening match T20 World Cup 2022 for both teams. India and Pakistan have already played each other twice this year, with both sides winning one match each during the Asia Cup 2022.

Even though both sets of players have been putting in the hard yards, and anticipating among fans, the rain gods could hand a twist, as the match could be hampered due to rain.

India's warmup game against New Zealand had to be abandoned, just like the match between Pakistan and Afghanistan earlier on Wednesday. There is no reserve day for the Super 12 stage matches, so if the match does indeed gets affected due to rain, both teams will have to share the spoils.

Fans however will be hoping for the rain gods to be kind so that they may yet witness the blockbuster clash.