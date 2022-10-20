Search icon
CSK skipper MS Dhoni gears up for IPL 2023, trains in Ranchi; chats with net bowler

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni has kicked off his preparations for IPL 2023, wherein he be will be seen leading the Chennai Super Kings.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Oct 20, 2022, 06:53 AM IST

Former Indian skipper MS Dhoni announced his international retirement in August 2020, but he is still going strong for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). While Dhoni doesn't play domestically, in order to keep himself in top shape for the upcoming IPL 2023 season, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman has already begun training. 

A video of Dhoni training at the Jharkhand State Cricket Association (JSCA) academy in Ranchi on Tuesday went viral on social media. In the clip, Dhoni can be seen padded up as he chats with the net bowler. 

The 41-year-old reaffirmed his desire to keep playing for Chennai Super Kings at the end of the last season of IPL, and he will thus be seen leading out his beloved franchise in the upcoming season as well. 

Watch:

Having led CSK to four IPL titles since the cash-rich league's inception, Dhoni stepped down as the captain of the franchise two days before the start of IPL 2022. Ravindra Jadeja subsequently took over but the team struggled to churn out results under the Indian all-rounder. 

As the tournament progressed, Jadeja relinquished the CSK captaincy and in stepped Dhoni once again. 

The mini-auction of IPL 2023 is slated to be held on December 16 in Bengaluru, with all teams needing to submit their retention list by November 15, with Jadeja's future a major doubt for CSK. While it remains to be seen whether Jadeja returns in CSK colours or not, Dhoni's return at Chepauk will be a stunning prospect. 

Indeed, the IPL 2023 season will return to its old home-and-away format after previous seasons had to be held at neutral venues due to the Covid-19 pandemic. 

