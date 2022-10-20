T20 World Cup 2022: Mohammad Rizwan gives cheeky reply to Indian fan's 'mai daalu leg spin' remark

Rizwan gives cheeky reply to Indian fan

Ahead of the blockbuster clash between India and Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2022 Super 12 match, players from both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the mega event. While plenty of Indian players had shared their videos as they prepare for the World Cup, even the Pakistani players have put in the hard yards.

A recent video of Mohammad Rizwan is breaking the internet, where he can be seen having a hilarious chat with an Indian fan. The incident took place when Rizwan was batting in the nets in Brisbane, ahead of Pakistan's second warmup match versus Afghanistan, although the contest was abandoned due to rain.

In the video, an Indian fan jokingly asks Rizwan to bowl leg spin to the Pakistani opener. While initially, the batsman ignored the fan, the latter, however, kept insisting.

"Rizwan bhai mai daalu leg spin? (Should I bowl some leg spin for you)," the Indian fan could be heard saying in the video.

The Pakistani opener subsequently came up with a witty response as he asked the fan to come to Peshawar to bowl for him.

"Leg spin? Haa karade yaha phir. Peshawar aa jao, waha pe. (Yes sure. Come to Peshawar, bowl there)," Rizwan could be heard saying. The fan then clarifies that he hailed from India.

"Bhai mai toh India se hu. (I am from India, brother)," replied the fan. Later in the clip, the Indian fan admitted that Rizwan was his favourite batsman from Pakistan.

The number 1 ranked T20I batsman in the world, Rizwan has been in sensational form in the lead-up to T20 World Cup 2022, and undoubtedly he will have to play a key role if Babar Azam's side are planning to lift the World Cup for the second time.

The Green Army begin their World Cup campaign against India, on October 23 in Melbourne.