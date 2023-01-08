Search icon
Suryakumar Yadav is ‘trying to copy’ a South African batsman and it’s not AB De Villiers

Suryakumar said that he was interested in learning the "no-look" shots from Dewald Brevis when they will meet during the upcoming IPL.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 08, 2023, 03:58 PM IST

File photo

World No 1 T20 batsman Suryakumar Yadav showed his greatness once again on Saturday (January 7) as he hit his third T20I ton against Sri Lanka. Suryakumar remained unbeaten on 112 off 51 balls with nine sixes and seven fours. But you would be surprised that the explosive Indian middle-order batsman is inspired by young South African batter Dewald Brevis.

Suryakumar said that he was interested in learning the "no-look" shots from Brevis when they will meet during the upcoming IPL in Mumbai Indians dressing room. "I am just trying to copy you (Brevis) sometimes. The way you bat. You have to teach me one thing, how do you that no-look shot, no-look six? I just want to learn that from you," Surya said in an interaction with Brevis posted on MI TV.

Brevis responded: "I would be an honour, but I would love to learn lots of shots from you as well. The funny thing is My no - look shot just happens, it's weird but I don't know it just happens." Apart from sharing the dressing room with Surya in the IPL, Brevis will also represent MI Cape Town in the inaugural edition of the upcoming SA20 in South Africa.

Suryakumar also praised Brevis for hitting 162 off 57 balls during an CSA T20 Challenge game.

"Last time I saw you smashed 160-165 runs off 50-55 balls in a T20 game. So now in ODIs, if you get to bat around 100 balls, are you going to score a triple hundred," Surya said.

Brevis replied: "It was like another normal day for me. It (that knock) just happened. I didn't even realise what I was doing at that moment, everything just happened in the moment, at one point I even told the non-striker that I think I'll try and hit every ball for six. I don't know it just happened it was a special innings. But I must say that what you have achieved is like incredible, congratulations on being the no.1 T20I batsman."

(with PTI inputs)

 

