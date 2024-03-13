'Suffers from superiority complex....': Sunil Gavaskar lashes out at Ben Stokes-led England over series loss

The renowned Indian batsman expressed his disappointment with England's constant taunting throughout the series.

Sunil Gavaskar is ecstatic after witnessing India's impressive 4-1 victory over England in the recently concluded 5-Test series for the Anthony de Mello Trophy. Known for his outspoken nature, Gavaskar did not hold back in criticizing England for their perceived superiority complex. He emphasized that India's triumph over Ben Stokes and Brendon McCullum's team was particularly satisfying as it shattered this sense of superiority.

Despite facing a 0-1 deficit and missing key players like Virat Kohli and KL Rahul (technically) throughout the series, India managed to secure one of their greatest Test series wins on home soil. The emergence of young talents such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Devdutt Padikkal, and Akash Deep further added to the team's success.

However, what truly brought Gavaskar the most joy was witnessing a youthful Indian squad put England and Bazball in their place.

"What a walloping, what great fun to watch a young India team demolish an England team that had arrived in India with the usual 'we are doing you a favour' attitude that brings a smirk on the faces of those Indian officials who go to receive them at various airports," Gavaskar wrote in his column for The Sportstar.

The renowned Indian batsman expressed his disappointment with England's constant taunting throughout the series. Whether it was the British media or their verbal jabs, Gavaskar attributed it to their lack of success in the Indian Premier League, unlike the Australians. The Australians have consistently excelled in the IPL, often fetching impressive price tags. Just take a look at Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, who made history by breaking the bank during the IPL 2024 auction in December.

"The Aussies have been invariably better, looking to adapt themselves to the culture and not look down their noses at us natives. It also helps that the Aussies recognise a golden goose when they see one, and the IPL is certainly a humongous golden goose. Not only do Aussie players, some so memorably described by Kevin Pietersen as second or third-grade cricketers, go for astronomical amounts, but there are also Aussie coaches, physios, trainers, and anybody who is their golf and beer buddy in the IPL coaching staff, making more money than they do at home," Gavaskar added.

In contrast, players from England have not achieved the same level of success, particularly in terms of earnings. The INR 18.5 crore bid for Sam Curran by Punjab Kings and the INR 16.25 crore pick for Ben Stokes by Chennai Super Kings in 2023 are the only two English players to make the list of the top 10 most expensive players of all time. Connecting the dots, Gavaskar suggested that the sledging and finger-pointing attitude may stem from England's lack of success in the IPL.

"That is also the reason why the England and Indian players get into verbal skirmishes so often when they are playing against each other. Not a lot of England players are picked in the IPL, mainly because they can be withdrawn by their Board anytime for a preparation camp or something, which leaves the franchises in a lurch," he mentioned.

