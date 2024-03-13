Twitter
Cricket

'This can't be true': Former England pacer reacts to reports of Virat Kohli missing T20 World Cup for India

Kohli has been absent from competition since the conclusion of the T20I series against Afghanistan and also missed the five-match Test series against England.

Chankesh Rao

Updated : Mar 13, 2024, 04:48 PM IST

Virat Kohli
Amidst speculation surrounding the potential exclusion of star Indian batsman Virat Kohli from India's T20 World Cup squad, former England fast bowler Stuart Broad has weighed in on the matter. 

Kohli has been absent from competition since the conclusion of the T20I series against Afghanistan and also missed the five-match Test series against England due to personal reasons. As he prepares to make his return to action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) later this month, recent reports have suggested that Kohli may not feature in Team India's plans for the T20 World Cup 2024, set to take place in West Indies and the USA.

In response to a social media post, Broad expressed his hope that the reports are unfounded, asserting that Kohli would undoubtedly be a major attraction in the USA during the prestigious tournament.

"This can't be true. Just from a fans point of view of growing the game, the ICC putting games on in America, India Vs Pakistan in New York, Virat is the biggest draw of any player in the world, I'm sure he will be selected," Broad posted on X.

Although the selection of players for the T20 squad will be based on their performance in the IPL 2024 campaign, a recent report has suggested that chief selector Ajit Agarkar has been tasked with persuading Virat Kohli to make room for younger players in the team.

According to a report in The Telegraph, Agarkar had a conversation with Kohli about the necessity of changing his approach. This prompted Kohli to adopt a more aggressive batting style in T20Is against Afghanistan, but he was only able to score a high of 29 runs in a match.

The report also indicates that the selectors believe that the slow wickets in the West Indies may not be conducive to Kohli's natural batting style. Therefore, the selection committee is exploring alternative options for the upcoming tournament.

Chief selector Agarkar has reportedly taken on the responsibility of convincing Kohli to step aside and make way for the next generation of players in the T20 format.

Players like Suryakumar Yadav, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube are being considered for the middle-order positions if Kohli decides to take a back seat. However, Kohli still has a chance to prove himself if he has a standout season with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and demonstrates that he can adapt to the modern T20 style of play.

