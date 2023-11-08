Headlines

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

Amazon Sale 2023: Buy elegant Ottoman stools for your home at up to 75% off

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Get exclusive deals on camera bags

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased, netizens say 'adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now'

'Stones will be thrown if....': Angelo Mathews' brother Trevin issues warning to Shakib Al Hasan

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says Lokpal has ordered CBI probe against Mahua Moitra

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

7 Reasons to eat green peas in winter

Balban to Khilji: Mighty Sultans of the Delhi Sultanate

ICC Champions Trophy Winners

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Maxwell's 201* Highlights: Maxwell's 'One Leg' Heroics Help Australia Qualify For Semis | AUS vs AFG

Bigg Boss17: From Vicky Jain To Abhishek Kumar, Aishwarya's fights in the house are getting worse

Delhi air pollution: Is Odd-even scheme cancelled? Supreme court calls it 'mere optics'

Salman Khan-starrer Tiger 3's run time increased, netizens say 'adding SRK or Hrithik's scenes won't save it now'

Pankaj Tripathi seemingly forgets on Instagram live session, apologies to intrigued fans: 'Yeh meri aadat hai...'

This actress married at 15, became mother at 17, scolded Sunny Deol for being late on sets, was replaced in many films

HomeCricket

Cricket

'Stones will be thrown if....': Angelo Mathews' brother Trevin issues warning to Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal against Mathews that led to the all-rounder becoming the first player to be timed out in international cricket.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 08, 2023, 05:21 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Angelo Mathews' brother, Trevin Mathews, has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan following the ongoing Timed Out controversy, which shows no signs of abating.

Despite the uproar, Shakib Al Hasan adamantly refused to withdraw his appeal against Mathews, resulting in the all-rounder becoming the first player in international cricket to be timed out. This unfortunate incident has significantly impacted Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign, as they suffered a defeat against Bangladesh by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The umpires have officially stated that the broken helmet strap of Mathews does not have any bearing on the situation, as he was already tardy in reaching the crease. In a retaliatory move, the seasoned player has shared video evidence supporting his claim and expressed his discontent towards Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh team during the subsequent press conference.

Firmly stating that the all-rounder is not welcome in Sri Lanka in any capacity whatsover, Trevin Mathews told the Deccan Chroncile:

"We are very disappointed. The Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman’s game. Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him or he will have to face the annoyance of fans."

The Bangladesh captain firmly defended his choice to uphold the appeal, despite Mathews' pleas for reconsideration. During the post-match presentation, he asserted that he had consulted with the umpires to ensure the appeal adhered to the laws of the game before proceeding.

As per the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Bangladesh is slated to embark on a tour of Sri Lanka in 2025. This tour will encompass two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

READ| 'Acha kamayega toh humara…’: Mohammed Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan makes bizarre statement – Watch

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Israel-Hamas war: Gaza 'becoming a graveyard for children', says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi NCR again, people react

Meet actor whose debut film was superhit, quit acting after consecutive flops, he is now earning in crores due to...

Bigg Boss 17: Viewers call Vicky Jain-Ankita Lokhande's 'ugly' fight with Neil Bhatt-Aishwarya Sharma staged; here's why

Viral video: Incredible sight in Gurugram as 'Aladdin' amazes locals with his 'magic carpet', watch

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Shah Rukh Khan hosts Jawan success bash at Mannat; Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, Atlee, Sanya Malhotra attend

In pics: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Sanya Malhotra, Mouni Roy, others dazzle at fashion awards

Karan Johar shares photos from 'madness and special' Kill TIFF premiere, calls Lakshya film 'blood-athon on steroids'

Luxury cars owned by BLACKPINK's Lisa, Jennie, Rosé, Jisoo

Historical facts about Mumbai's double decker buses

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE