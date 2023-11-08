'Stones will be thrown if....': Angelo Mathews' brother Trevin issues warning to Shakib Al Hasan

Shakib refused to withdraw the appeal against Mathews that led to the all-rounder becoming the first player to be timed out in international cricket.

Sri Lanka's all-rounder Angelo Mathews' brother, Trevin Mathews, has issued a stern warning to Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan following the ongoing Timed Out controversy, which shows no signs of abating.

Despite the uproar, Shakib Al Hasan adamantly refused to withdraw his appeal against Mathews, resulting in the all-rounder becoming the first player in international cricket to be timed out. This unfortunate incident has significantly impacted Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign, as they suffered a defeat against Bangladesh by four wickets at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The umpires have officially stated that the broken helmet strap of Mathews does not have any bearing on the situation, as he was already tardy in reaching the crease. In a retaliatory move, the seasoned player has shared video evidence supporting his claim and expressed his discontent towards Shakib Al Hasan and the Bangladesh team during the subsequent press conference.

Firmly stating that the all-rounder is not welcome in Sri Lanka in any capacity whatsover, Trevin Mathews told the Deccan Chroncile:

"We are very disappointed. The Bangladeshi captain has no sportsman spirit and did not show humanity in the gentleman’s game. Shakib is not welcome in Sri Lanka. If he comes here to play any international or the LPL matches, stones will be thrown at him or he will have to face the annoyance of fans."

The Bangladesh captain firmly defended his choice to uphold the appeal, despite Mathews' pleas for reconsideration. During the post-match presentation, he asserted that he had consulted with the umpires to ensure the appeal adhered to the laws of the game before proceeding.

As per the Future Tours Programme (FTP), Bangladesh is slated to embark on a tour of Sri Lanka in 2025. This tour will encompass two Test matches, three One Day Internationals (ODIs), and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is).

