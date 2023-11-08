'Acha kamayega toh humara…’: Mohammed Shami’s ex-wife Hasin Jahan makes bizarre statement – Watch

Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan went through a tumultuous divorce following Jahan's accusations of marital infidelity, match-fixing, and domestic violence against Shami.

Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami has been making waves with his outstanding performance on the cricket field. Despite missing the first four games of the WC 2023, Shami has emerged as the most successful bowler of the Indian cricket team, taking an impressive 16 wickets from 4 ODIs at an average of 7.00. Remarkably, the 33-year-old cricketer has even secured the fourth-highest wicket-taker position in this World Cup, despite not participating in the initial matches for India.

In a recent interview with News Nation, Hasin Jahan, the former wife of Mohammed Shami, was asked to share her thoughts on the cricketer's achievements. However, Jahan declined to applaud him and instead claimed to have no knowledge about cricket.

Adding that she is uninterested in the world of cricket, Hasin said: "Main cricket dekhti nahi hu, isliye cricketers ki bhi fan nahi hu. Or kitne wicket liye, kya liye, ye sab mere samajh ke bahar hai. Mai kuchh janti bhi nahi hu."

For those unfamiliar with the situation, Mohammed Shami and Hasin Jahan went through a tumultuous divorce following Jahan's accusations of marital infidelity, match-fixing, and domestic violence against Shami. Recently, Jahan made a surprising statement, suggesting that if Shami performs admirably for the country, he will not only achieve financial success but also be able to support her and their daughter, Aaira.

"Kuch bhi hai, accha perform kr rha hai, accha khelega, team main bana rahega, achha kamayega toh humara bhavishya secure rahega," she said.

Earlier this year, Jahan took her case to the Supreme Court after the Calcutta High Court dismissed her plea to lift the stay on the arrest warrant against Shami. It is worth noting that a sessions court in West Bengal had previously halted the execution of the arrest warrant against Shami.

