Star all-rounder returns after 2-year absence as West Indies announce squad for T20Is against England

The West Indian selectors have made several changes to the squad compared to the one that played in the last series against India at home in August.

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell has successfully secured his place in the T20I set-up, as West Indies recently unveiled their 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match home series against England. The highly anticipated series is set to commence on Tuesday, December 12th.

Opening batter Johnson Charles, all-rounder Odean Smith, and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy have been excluded from the team. On the other hand, the selectors have decided to include 21-year-old all-rounder Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford, and left-arm off-spinner Gudakesh Motie in the squad.

Squad revealed for West Indies TI Series vs England#WIHomeforChristmas #WIvENG pic.twitter.com/b5Cs9wYeC7 — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) December 9, 2023

Hard-hitting southpaw Nicholas Pooran and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who were not part of the ODI series, have also been included in the T20I squad.

It is worth noting that Russell's return signifies his inclusion in the selectors' plan for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in the Caribbean and the USA in June. The 35-year-old batting all-rounder recently participated in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, representing the Pooran-led Deccan Gladiators. Unfortunately, his team lost the final to the New York Strikers by seven wickets.

West Indies squad for the T20I series against England:

Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope (vc), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

