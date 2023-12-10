Headlines

Meet man who once co-founded $350 mn fund, now runs Rs 65,817 crore company, his net worth is...

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?

Star all-rounder returns after 2-year absence as West Indies announce squad for T20Is against England

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Vishnu Deo Sai to be new Chhattisgarh Chief Minister

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Vishnu Deo Sai, new Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh?

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

10 superstars who never won WWE championship

9 times Bollywood actors turned singers for their own films

Captains who won most IPL trophies

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Israel Hamas War: Indian-origin Israeli soldier Gil Daniels killed in gunfight with Hamas

Finally! Selena Gomez confirms dating Benny Blanco, shares adorable picture with beau

IPL 2024: MS Dhoni to Shikhar Dhawan, Indian cricketers we might see in action for the last time

Triptii Dimri and Vicky Kaushal’s sizzling pics from Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam set go viral, fans call them ‘hot pair’

Mukti Mohan ties the knot with Kunal Thakur, shares dreamy wedding pictures: 'In you, I find my divine connection'

Raghav Mathur calls his track Chingari an ode to hip-hop, shares why he collaborated with rapper Divine | Exclusive

HomeCricket

Cricket

Star all-rounder returns after 2-year absence as West Indies announce squad for T20Is against England

The West Indian selectors have made several changes to the squad compared to the one that played in the last series against India at home in August.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 10, 2023, 04:15 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Veteran all-rounder Andre Russell has successfully secured his place in the T20I set-up, as West Indies recently unveiled their 15-member squad for the upcoming five-match home series against England. The highly anticipated series is set to commence on Tuesday, December 12th.

The West Indian selectors have made several changes to the squad compared to the one that played in the last series against India at home in August.

Opening batter Johnson Charles, all-rounder Odean Smith, and left-arm pacer Obed McCoy have been excluded from the team. On the other hand, the selectors have decided to include 21-year-old all-rounder Matthew Forde, Sherfane Rutherford, and left-arm off-spinner Gudakesh Motie in the squad.

Hard-hitting southpaw Nicholas Pooran and experienced all-rounder Jason Holder, who were not part of the ODI series, have also been included in the T20I squad.

It is worth noting that Russell's return signifies his inclusion in the selectors' plan for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024, which is scheduled to take place in the Caribbean and the USA in June. The 35-year-old batting all-rounder recently participated in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, representing the Pooran-led Deccan Gladiators. Unfortunately, his team lost the final to the New York Strikers by seven wickets.

West Indies squad for the T20I series against England:

Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope (vc), Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

READ| 'Tenure to be...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah big update on Rahul Dravid as Indian cricket team coach

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chamak review: Paramvir Singh Cheema shines in this compelling revenge saga centred on Punjabi music industry

Viral video of flight attendant spoon-feeding 5-year-old passenger divides internet, watch

Gautam Gambhir spat takes a legal turn, bowler asked to remove video against...

IPC issues warning against reactions of painkiller drug Mefenamic Acid; know possible side-effects here

BJP party president speaks to newly elected MLAs ahead of CM picks

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE