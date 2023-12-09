Headlines

NoBroker and ApkaInterior.com Forge Strategic Alliance for Comprehensive Real Estate Solutions

Shantanu Bhamare proves his potential as a stellar actor with diverse projects in the pipeline

Shah Rukh Khan rushes to UAE to shoot this special sequence for Dunki after attending The Archies premiere

Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup: India beat Canada 10-1 to enter quarter-finals

'Tenure to be...': BCCI secretary Jay Shah big update on Rahul Dravid as Indian cricket team coach

In late November, the BCCI officially announced the contract extension for Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (Senior Men).

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 09, 2023, 11:32 PM IST

Rahul Dravid has experienced numerous successes during his tenure as the head coach of the Indian cricket team. Under his guidance, the Indian cricket team, led by Rohit Sharma, reached the finals of both the World Test Championship and the ODI Cricket World Cup. Recognizing his contributions, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently extended his contract as the head coach.

In late November, the BCCI officially announced the contract extension for Rahul Dravid and the support staff of Team India (Senior Men). Following the conclusion of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the BCCI engaged in productive discussions with Rahul Dravid and unanimously agreed to extend his tenure, as stated in an official statement.

Although the press release did not specify the duration of his new contract, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has provided an important update regarding when clarity on this matter will be provided.

"Length of Rahul Dravid's tenure as India head coach to be decided after team returns from South Africa," BCCI secretary Jay Shah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"We have given the extension but we are yet to finalise the contract. We did not get time at all, they finished (with the World Cup). I had a meeting with them (Dravid & Co.) and we agreed mutually that they will continue. We will sit down and decide once they return from South Africa," the secretary said.

Rahul Dravid's second tenure with Team India is set to commence with the Tour of South Africa, beginning on December 10. This tour will consist of three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is), along with two Test matches. The red-ball leg of the tour will commence on December 26.

Following the South Africa tour, Team India will engage in a five-match Test series against England on home soil. This will be followed by the highly anticipated ICC T20 World Cup, scheduled for June in West Indies and USA. Additionally, there will be a T20I series against Afghanistan in January.

Prior to embarking on the South Africa Tour, Dravid was questioned about the duration of his contract. In response, he stated, "The official announcement has been made, but I have yet to sign any documents regarding the contract duration. I will wait for the official papers to be released by BCCI."

Batting coach Vikram Rathour, fielding coach T Dilip, and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey will continue their roles with Team India as BCCI has extended their contracts.

Rahul Dravid has taken over as the head coach, replacing Ravi Shastri after a disappointing performance in the ICC T20 World Cup in 2021, where India exited in the Super 12 stage. Dravid's appointment was for a two-year term, which concluded with India finishing as runners-up in the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup held at home.

