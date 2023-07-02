Sri Lanka beat Zimbabwe to qualify for 2023 ODI World Cup in India

Image Source: Twitter/ICC

Unlike the disappointing performance of two-time ODI World Cup winners West Indies on Saturday evening at the Harare Sports Club, fellow former champions Sri Lanka continued their impressive and undefeated streak in the ongoing Qualifiers event. They secured their spot in the 2023 ODI World Cup in India, which is set to begin on October 5.

Winning the toss earlier in the day, Dilshan Madushanka and Mahesh Theekshana took control of the game at different stages, ultimately dismissing Zimbabwe for a mere 165 runs. With such a low target, Sri Lanka had little trouble in their pursuit, with the openers forming a century partnership and Pathum Nissanka leading the charge with an unbeaten century. They comfortably achieved victory with nine wickets remaining, completing the chase in just 33.1 overs.

Madushanka was the standout performer with the new ball for Sri Lanka, proving captain Dasun Shanaka's decision to bowl first to be a wise one. He took three wickets in his opening spell, before Zimbabwe's fourth-wicket pair of Sean Williams and Sikandar Raza provided some resistance. Williams even reached his half-century during their 68-run partnership. However, Shanaka broke the partnership, and Theekshana wreaked havoc in the middle and lower order, taking 4 wickets for just 25 runs.

As the first team from the ODI World Cup Qualifiers event to secure their place in the highly anticipated tournament in India, the 1996 winners Sri Lanka have set the bar high. Zimbabwe's fate now rests on the outcome of their final Super Six game against Scotland next week.

“Coming into Qualifiers is always tough. But still if you go through the process, with the team we've got here, we know we're going to qualify. Credit to other teams, some of the teams gave us some good fight in between but still we are the better side," Shanaka said in the post-match presentation.

Sri Lanka has one more game remaining in the Super Six against West Indies, scheduled for July 7.

READ| 'Dhoni was unfairly given Man of The Match award ahead of me': Ex-Pakistan cricketer recalls injustice