SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

Cricket

Cricket

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2021: Best picks for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians in Delhi

SRH vs MI Dream 11 Team Predictions - Best Player's list for Match 31 of SRH vs MI IPL 2021, Captain & Vice Caption, Fantasy Playing Tips, and more.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 04, 2021, 11:14 AM IST

SRH vs MI Dream 11 Team Prediction: Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 will see the defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on bottom of the table placedSunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday.

Mumbai Indians in their last match had a stunning win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Kieron Pollard put up the greatest all-round performance to trump their bitter rivals in a high-scoring game. However, with four wins in seven games, Rohit Sharma and co. are slowly finding their feet for their IPL 2021 playoff chances. 

Their opponents Sunrisers Hyderabad have seen a rather bad tournament and even saw the team management replace David Warner as captain with Kane Williamson taking up the reigns. The side still succumbed against the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

They will be eager to bounce back as they will bank on Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the top-order, with Rashid Khan's spin being one to watch out for.

Dream11 Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians – Match 31, IPL 2021 in Delhi

SRH vs MI Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jonny Bairstow, Quinton de Kock

Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kane Williamson

All-rounder: Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Nabi

Bowlers: Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Khaleel Ahmed

SRH vs MI Probable Playing XIs

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (c), Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, and Khaleel Ahmed

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Dhawal Kulkarni, and Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians My Dream11 Playing XI

Jonny Bairstow (C), Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav (VC), Kane Williamson, Krunal Pandya, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, and Khaleel Ahmed

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians Match Details

The match begins at 7.30 PM IST and will take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday, May 4. The match will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner, Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Siddarth Kaul, Abhishek Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Jason Holder, Jagadeesha Suchith, Kedar Yadav, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Jason Roy

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Quinton de Kock, Rahul Chahar, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Mohsin Khan, Saurabh Tiwary, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, James Neeshan, Yudhvir Charak, Marco Jansen, Arjun Tendulkar.

