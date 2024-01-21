Headlines

Shoaib Akhtar ignites major debate with eye-opening statement on different eras, says 'Virat Kohli could have...'

During India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup semifinal, Kohli became the first player to claim 50 ODI hundreds. In doing so, he overtook Sachin Tendulkar in the tally for most centuries in the format.

Aditya Bhatia

Updated: Jan 21, 2024, 07:30 PM IST

Edited by

In anticipation of the highly awaited five-match Test series between India and England commencing on January 25, former Pakistan fast-bowler Shoaib Akhtar has heaped praise on India's Virat Kohli as the preeminent batsman of the current era. Kohli, a pivotal figure in the Indian cricket team, has been named in the squad for the first two matches, with the inaugural game set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

Currently in the UAE for the second season of the International League T20 as a brand ambassador and commentator, Akhtar drew comparisons between Kohli and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. He asserted that the 35-year-old Kohli would have been a formidable competitor even in the eras of past cricketing greats. This commendation from a former cricketing luminary underscores Kohli's extraordinary talent and influence on the sport.

'Back then, Sachin was playing with one ball, which would reverse swing against some of the best bowlers in the world. There was only one circle. Today, Sachin would have made a lot of runs. He is the greatest ever with Ricky Ponting, Brian Lara, etc. Wasim Akram and Shane Warne too. Virat would have been competitive (in our era),' stated Akhtar.

He also expressed his desire for Kohli to achieve the milestone of 100 international centuries, a feat achieved only by Tendulkar so far. With Kohli currently holding 80 centuries across various formats, he is just 20 shy of this remarkable record.

'He could have faced difficulties, but he would have scored the runs he has scored now. We would have faced a similar beating. But playing Wasim Akram is not easy. Virat is Virat. He is the greatest batsman of this era. Both eras cannot be compared. Hats off to him. I want him to get a hundred centuries,' added Akhtar.

Kohli's illustrious career boasts impressive statistics: 26,733 runs from 522 international matches across formats, with an average of 54.11. His achievements include 80 hundreds and 139 half-centuries, and he holds the unique distinction of scoring 50 centuries in ODI cricket. Kohli's consistent performance and ability to excel across formats have firmly established him as a cricketing icon of this generation.

