Shoaib Akhtar advises Rishabh Pant to lose weight, try his hand in modelling and earn crores

Shoaib Akhtar advises Rishabh Pant to pursue modelling and earn crores

Rishabh Pant has developed into one of the most explosive batsmen in recent years for the Indian team. Despite being just 24 years old, Pant is already one of the key figures in the Indian dressing room and has often been billed as a future captain of the team.

Recently, he captained India against South Africa in the five-match T20I series in the absence of KL Rahul, while he also played a crucial part in India's most recent victory over England in the third ODI, scoring 125 runs to help the Men in Blue clinch the ODI series 2-1.

Pant recorded his maiden ODI century which helped India win the final ODI match by 5 wickets, thus helping the visitors clinch the series.

The youngster drew plaudits from all corners, and former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar also lauded Pant for his valuable contributions, although he made a unique suggestion to the southpaw.

Akhtar stated that Pant is a 'little overweight' and urged him to shed some weight and try his hand at modelling. The Rawalpindi Express went on to add that the market in India will offer good opportunities to the wicketkeeper-batsman and he can earn in crores.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Akhtar said, "He is a little overweight. I hope he takes care of that. Because India's market is big. He's good-looking. He can emerge as a model, earn in crores. Because whenever a person becomes a star in India, a lot of investment is made on them."

Earlier, Pant had also impressed in the rescheduled fifth Test against England, while the youngster has been rested for India's upcoming ODI series against West Indies. He will, however, return for the five-match T20Is series, which begins on 29th July.