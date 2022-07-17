4,4,4,4,4: Rishabh Pant smashes five boundaries back-to-back, watch video

Rishabh Pant smacks five back to back boundaries as India win series 2-1

Rishabh Pant led Team India to a historic series ODI win against England in the third ODI in Manchester and he did so in style. Pant smashed five boundaries back-to-back, against David Willey in the 42nd over to make it a memorable inning, and a memorable win.

With India needing 29 runs from 60 balls, Willey was sent into the attack but Pant had something spectacular on his mind.

The 24-year-old smashed five consecutive boundaries in a carnage-filed inning which saw him scored an unbeaten 125-run knock in 113 balls to seal the ODI series 2-1.

The video of Rishabh Pant's five back-to-back boundaries is going viral:

