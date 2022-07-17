Search icon
4,4,4,4,4: Rishabh Pant smashes five boundaries back-to-back, watch video

Rishabh Pant led Team India to a historic series ODI win against England in the third ODI but he also smashed five back-to-back fours in the end.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

Rishabh Pant led Team India to a historic series ODI win against England in the third ODI in Manchester and he did so in style. Pant smashed five boundaries back-to-back, against David Willey in the 42nd over to make it a memorable inning, and a memorable win. 

With India needing 29 runs from 60 balls, Willey was sent into the attack but Pant had something spectacular on his mind. 

The 24-year-old smashed five consecutive boundaries in a carnage-filed inning which saw him scored an unbeaten 125-run knock in 113 balls to seal the ODI series 2-1. 

READ| 'Blessed to have Rishabh Pant after MS Dhoni': Twitterati react after star notches maiden ODI ton

The video of Rishabh Pant's five back-to-back boundaries is going viral:

More to follow... 

