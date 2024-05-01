Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun brings the bling in first massy song of Pushpa 2; fans say 'box office collection rukega nahi'

Massy avatar, cool hook step, and catchy one-liner; the first song from Pushpa 2: The Rule, has everything Allu Arjun's fans craved for

The first song from Pushpa 2: The Rule is out, and it has everything Allu Arjun's fans craved for. On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming pan-India movie dropped the lyrical video of Pushpa 2's first song, Pushpa Pushpa. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad created a chartbuster that celebrated the aura and charm of Pushparaj (played by Allu Arjun). The Hindi version of the song is sung by Mika Singh and Nakash Aziz. Pushpa Pushpa gives a good sneak peek into the rule of Pushparaj. The smuggler kingpin charms in his blingy avatar, and his hook step steals the show.

The song starts with glimpses from the prequel. As the song progresses, the kingdom and mass following of Pushparaj are shown with grand visuals. By the end of the song, we all get to hear a new punchline of the film. Pushpa The Rise had the famous dialogue, "Jhukega nahi saala." Pushpa 2 brings an improvement in the dialogue. In the last shot of the song, Allu Arjun is heard saying, "Hargiz jhukega nahin saala." Shreyas Talpade returns as the voice of Pushparaj for the Hindi version.

As soon as the song was dropped, fans of the actor declared that DSP fulfilled high expectations successfully. A fan wrote, "Allu Arjun+DSP+Sukumar+Chandrabose= Die hard fans of Allu Arjun." Another fan wrote, "Box office pe record rukega nahi." A netizen wrote, "Pushpa 2 - 2000Cr collection." One of the netizens wrote, "Shreyas Talpade + Allu Arjun = blockbuster." Another netizen wrote, "Ohh bhai saab yeh gana bana diya....love u pushpa bhai."

Pushpa 2 The Rule is the direct sequel to Pushpa The Rise (2021). The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the lead, along with Fahadh Faasil as the antogonist. Sukumar B-directed Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released pan-India on August 15.