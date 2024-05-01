Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun brings the bling in first massy song of Pushpa 2; fans say 'box office collection rukega nahi'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

DNA Verified: CBSE Board Class 10th 2024 result today? Know the truth behind viral notice

Gangster Goldy Brar, accused of Sidhu Moosewala’s murder, shot dead in US: Reports

Rajinikanth's Coolie copied 'Disco' from his song, alleges Ilaiyaraaja; threatens 'repercussions' in legal notice

Meet actor whose wife called him gay, divorced him; superstar's wife dragged him to court, arrested after 1800-km chase

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

8 superfoods that reduce pain and inflammation

Fitness secrets of India and RCB star Virat Kohli

This bird does not keep its feet on ground

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

Delhi Bomb Threat: Who Is Behind The Hoax Bomb Threat That Shut Down Hundred Schools In Delhi?

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Congress' Rahul Gandhi-Amethi Suspense Making BJP Nervous? | Uttar Pradesh

Salman Khan House Firing Case: Accused Anuj Thapan Dies By Suicide In Mumbai Police Custody

Sidhu Moose Wala has earned Rs 4 crore since his death; why his murder at Goldy Brar's hands did not stop his earnings

Rajinikanth's Coolie copied 'Disco' from his song, alleges Ilaiyaraaja; threatens 'repercussions' in legal notice

Meet actor whose wife called him gay, divorced him; superstar's wife dragged him to court, arrested after 1800-km chase

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Pushpa Pushpa: Allu Arjun brings the bling in first massy song of Pushpa 2; fans say 'box office collection rukega nahi'

Massy avatar, cool hook step, and catchy one-liner; the first song from Pushpa 2: The Rule, has everything Allu Arjun's fans craved for

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : May 01, 2024, 05:59 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

article-main
Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The first song from Pushpa 2: The Rule is out, and it has everything Allu Arjun's fans craved for. On Wednesday, the makers of the upcoming pan-India movie dropped the lyrical video of Pushpa 2's first song, Pushpa Pushpa. Music composer Devi Sri Prasad created a chartbuster that celebrated the aura and charm of Pushparaj (played by Allu Arjun). The Hindi version of the song is sung by Mika Singh and Nakash Aziz. Pushpa Pushpa gives a good sneak peek into the rule of Pushparaj. The smuggler kingpin charms in his blingy avatar, and his hook step steals the show. 

The song starts with glimpses from the prequel. As the song progresses, the kingdom and mass following of Pushparaj are shown with grand visuals. By the end of the song, we all get to hear a new punchline of the film. Pushpa The Rise had the famous dialogue, "Jhukega nahi saala." Pushpa 2 brings an improvement in the dialogue. In the last shot of the song, Allu Arjun is heard saying, "Hargiz jhukega nahin saala." Shreyas Talpade returns as the voice of Pushparaj for the Hindi version.

As soon as the song was dropped, fans of the actor declared that DSP fulfilled high expectations successfully. A fan wrote, "Allu Arjun+DSP+Sukumar+Chandrabose= Die hard fans of Allu Arjun." Another fan wrote, "Box office pe record rukega nahi." A netizen wrote, "Pushpa 2 - 2000Cr collection." One of the netizens wrote, "Shreyas Talpade + Allu Arjun = blockbuster." Another netizen wrote, "Ohh bhai saab yeh gana bana diya....love u pushpa bhai." 

Pushpa 2 The Rule is the direct sequel to Pushpa The Rise (2021). The movie also stars Rashmika Mandanna as the lead, along with Fahadh Faasil as the antogonist. Sukumar B-directed Pushpa 2 The Rule will be released pan-India on August 15.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, married to India’s most generous woman, donated over Rs 1890000000 last year, he is Narayana Murthy’s…

Once one of Bollywood's top heroines, this actress was slammed for kissing King Charles, ran from home, now she...

This actor, who worked as AC mechanic, taught students for Rs 25, became superstar, gave multiple Rs 1000-crore films

Gautam Adani’s son Karan Adani led Rs 2860000000000 firm wins big, becomes India’s first company to…

Meet man who left Infosys job, started small cart with Rs 20,000, now runs Rs 200 crore company, owns India's largest...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Remember Heyy Babyy's cute 'Angel' Juanna Sanghvi? 20 year-old looks unrecognisable now, fans say 'her comeback will...'

In pics: Arti Singh stuns in red lehenga as she ties the knot with beau Dipak Chauhan in dreamy wedding

Actors who died due to cosmetic surgeries

See inside pics: Malayalam star Aparna Das' dreamy wedding with Manjummel Boys actor Deepak Parambol

In pics: Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Rekha, Neetu Kapoor attend grand premiere of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

MORE
Advertisement