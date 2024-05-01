Meet Hrithik Roshan's business partner who built Rs 1,000 crore company, Saif Ali Khan is his...

HRX is one of the largest domestic fitness brands in the country and Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan is its face. He is not only the brand ambassador of the company but also its co-owner along with his partner Afsar Zaidi. He is the CEO and co-founder of the company. Under Zaidi's leadership, the company has grown rapidly with revenue over Rs 1,000 crore. The brand competes with global players such as Nike, Puma and Decathlon.

Zaidi is also the founder of Exceed Entertainment, a celebrity management company, founded in 2005.

Exceed has provided services to artists like Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Sonakshi Sinha, Ajay Devgan, Kajol, Shahid Kapoor, Arjun Rampal, Imran Hashmi, Malaika Arora, Bipasha Basu, Shilpa Shetty, Chitrangada Singh, Mithila Palkar, Dia Mirza, Zarine Khan, and Rahul Khanna. Afsar Zaidi is also a co-founder of Saif Ali Khan's apparel brand The House of Pataudi.

Afsar Zaidi used to be a salaried employee until 2005 and worked for Mahesh Bhupati's Globosport India Private Limited. He started a sports management firm called Carving Dreams. This company later became one of India's leading celebrity management companies, Exceed. Actor Ajay Devgan had signed a contract with him in less than a minute. This gave him a lot of confidence.

Afsar Zaidi started the trend of signing contracts for famous personalities who dance at weddings. He used to manage Roshan and Khan and this collaboration turned into a business partnership. Roshan has been associated with HRX for 13 years. When Hrithik Roshan entered the business, e-commerce was in its early stages in India. However, he partnered with Myntra. The company had a turnover of Rs 350 crore in that financial year. The House of Pataudi also followed the same trend.