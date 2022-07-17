'Blessed to have Rishabh Pant after MS Dhoni': Twitterati react after star notches maiden ODI ton

Rishabh Pant registered his maiden ODI century to help India win the series 2-1

Netizens compared Rishabh Pant to MS Dhoni and said that India was blessed to have a player of his calibre after he notched his maiden ODI century. Pant absolutely dominated the proceedings in the third ODI in Manchester as he inspired India to a historic series win.

Pant completed his first century in the format, and that too in the series decider. Twitterati were thrilled to see such a commanding display from the 24-year-old.

Here's how netizens reacted:

What a Player we are lucky to have Like you Wicket keeper batsmen after MSD @RishabhPant17 Long Live Rishab#ENGvIND — JAVID.MOHAMMED(@javidMd111) July 17, 2022

Last match of a series and @RishabhPant17 playing brilliantly - this is a better love story than twilight.



Incredible innings from an incredible player - with great support from Hardik and Jadeja.#IndvsEng pic.twitter.com/WRGMEFb3sA — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) July 17, 2022

“Jahan matter bade hote hai, wahan Pant khade hote hain.”



What a mature yet so entertaining innings by @rishabhpant17 .. India on a brink of a historic win in England. #EngvsInd pic.twitter.com/3tpRtXrcfv — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) July 17, 2022

Rahul Dravid, KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are the Indian wicket keepers to score hundred outside Asia in ODI format. July 17, 2022

After India were in a spot of bother at 72 for four in a chase of 260, the crack team of Pant (125 not out off 113 balls) and Hardik (71 off 55 and 4/24) engaged in a battle to outdo each other, as the tourists completed the task with 47 balls to spare.

Hardik grabbed a career-best 4/24 as a disciplined India bowled out England for 259 with more than four overs left in the innings.

Skipper Jos Buttler top-scored for England with an 80-ball 60, but it was the flamboyant all-rounder from Gujarat, who dominated the first half of the match with his excellent bowling, sending out a warning to the opponents in the year of the T20 World Cup.

In the company of Hardik, Pant then showed his extraordinary skills with the bat as he smashed 16 fours and two sixes in his sublime knock at Old Trafford.

