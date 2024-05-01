JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna finally breaks silence over Karnataka sex scandal

Prajwal Revanna claimed not to be in Bengaluru on his X account. But through his advocate, he said, he has communicated with the investigation team.

JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna declared on Wednesday that the truth will soon come to light in his first comment on the sex scandal that has shook Karnataka's political establishment. Following the emergence of numerous explicit videos purportedly featuring Prajwal Revanna in his Hassan parliamentary constituency, the ruling Congress has accused Revanna of sexually abusing hundreds of women. The videos have been referred to as "doctored" by Revanna, the grandson of former prime minister HD Deve Gowda.

Revvana wrote on X, "As I am not in Bangalore to attend the inquiry, I have communicated to C.I.D Bangalore through my advocate. Truth will prevail soon." Prajwal Revanna claimed not to be in Bengaluru on his X account. But through his advocate, he said he had communicated with the investigation team. Prajwal Revanna also shared the attorney's response to the SIT notice. He has requested seven days to come back to India and meet with the investigation team.

The resposne reads, "In relation to the above matter, I am informed by the family of my client Mr. Prajwal that the notice sent by their office has been pasted on the house of my client Mr. Prajwal as per section 41 (a) Cr.P.C. in their notice dated: 30-04-2024. Dated: 01-05-2024 to appear before them. But my client Mr. Prajwal Revanna was on a trip out of Bangalore and told him about the notice and he said that he needs 7 days to come to Bangalore and appear before him as per the notice."

Following the alleged videos' release in Hassan and online, Prajwal Revanna reportedly departed India. According to reports, he is in Germany. The Karnataka government, led by the Congress, has established a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the serious accusations.



