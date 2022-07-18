IND vs ENG: Video of Rishabh Pant offering his Man of the Match champagne to Ravi Shastri goes viral

Rishabh Pant along with Ravi Shastri

When India was in a slump after losing three quick wickets, Rishabh Pant, along with Hardik Pandya stitched a 133-run partnership to take India across the line. The Indian wicketkeeper scored an unbeaten 125-run knock to help Team India beat England in Manchester by 5 wickets with 47 balls left.

With this win, the Men in Blue registered a memorable 2-1 series victory at Old Trafford. Pant's innings also helped him gain the Man of the Match award for which he received a medal and a bottle of champagne.

Talking with the presenter if he would remember his knock Pant laughed and said, "Hopefully I remember (this knock) for the rest of my life. I was focusing on one ball at a time when I was batting. When your team is under pressure and your bat like that..it is something I aspire to do.

"I always enjoy playing in England, at the same time enjoy the atmosphere and the situation. The more you play the more experience you gain.

"Nothing to take away from the bowlers, it was a good wicket to bat on and the bowlers did a commendable job to restrict them, they were brilliant not only today but for the entire series".

Soon after the talk, Pant, before returning back to his team, met now commentator Ravi Shastri and the two were seen hugging each other. But what grabbed everyone's attention was the former India head coach taking the bottle of champagne from Pant's hand for himself. This gesture even got Pant laughing out loud.

Talking about the clash, Pandya, received the Man of the Series award for his all-round innings. In the third game, Pandya (4/24) and leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal's (3/60) superb's bowling helped India bowl out England for 259 in 45.5 overs.