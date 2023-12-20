Headlines

'Tonal shift from India', says Canadian PM Justin Trudeau after US allegation of Pannun murder plot

Dunki advance booking crosses Rs 15 crore, big opening expected for Shah Rukh Khan, Rajkumar Hirani film

'Shashank Singh was always on...': Punjab Kings clarify on purchase confusion during IPL auction 2024

Over 80% of professionals worry about losing their jobs as AI advances: Report

Two Tata Motors flagship SUVs receive first ever Bharat NCAP 5-star rating

India Gate to Qutub Minar: AI imagines snowfall in Delhi

6 times Bollywood films clashed with South movies ahead of Dunki vs Salaar

Ram Charan, Upasana visit Mahalaxmi temple for Klin Kaara's 6-month birthday

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone; 5 times Bollywood shows how to ace winter fashion in sweaters

10 motivational quotes by Manoj Bajpayee

In pics: Dangal's child actor, Jr Babita Phogat, Suhani Bhatnagar's transformation stuns fans

New Coronavirus Variant JN.1 Detected: How Worried Should You Be | Symptoms | Precautions

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Main Atal Hoon trailer: Pankaj Tripathi's Atal Bihari Vajpayee revolts against Article 370, asks for Pakistan in dowry

Showtime teaser: Emraan Hashmi is 'badshah of Bollywood' in Karan Johar's show on nepotism, power struggles

Shashank Singh was bought during the later part of the auction on Tuesday with franchises looking to add a few uncapped Indian players in the base price range of Rs 20 lakh.

Latest News

PTI

Updated: Dec 20, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Punjab Kings on Wednesday issued a clarification that they had picked the right cricketer during the IPL auction in Dubai, contrary to reports that they had bid for a 'wrong' player because of confusion in the name. Shashank Singh was bought during the later part of the auction on Tuesday with franchises looking to add a few uncapped Indian players in the base price range of Rs 20 lakh. When the auctioneer announced Shashank's name, PBKS co-owner Preity Zinta raised the paddle and the cricketer was quickly sold. The franchise later 'realised' that it had made a mistake and approached the auctioneer to reverse the deal.

In its clarification, PBKS said, "Media have reported on Shashank Singh being bought erroneously by Punjab Kings. The Kings would like to clarify that the player was always on our target list. "The confusion was due to 2 players of the same name being on the list. We are delighted to have him on board and see him contribute to our success," said the PBKS statement.

A PBKS official told PTI on Wednesday that the right player had been picked and he was being scouted by the franchise for quite some time. "We have picked the right player. He was being scouted by us for quite some time. He is a 32-year-old player from Chhattisgarh who played for Sunrisers Hyderabad during the 2022 season," said the PBKS official.

"Reports are confusing him with a 19-year-old cricketer with the same name." Punjab Kings, formerly Kings XI Punjab, are one of the eight inaugural franchises of the IPL jointly owned by Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman, Preity Zinta and Karan Paul. The team has never won an IPL title.

 

