Shardul Thakur complaints about delay in arrival of kit bag, check Harbhajan Singh's glorious reply

Shardul Thakur complaints about delay in arrival of kit bag, Harbhajan Singh replies

Team India all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who played a key role in the 2-1 ODI series win over South Africa travelled to Mumbai on Wednesday, but much to his frustration his kit bag went missing at the airport. He subsequently took to Twitter and made Air India know about the same, but apart from receiving a reply from the airline, former India legend Harbhajan Singh also tried to help Thakur.

In his tweet, Shardul complained that his kit bag didn't arrive while he was waiting at Terminal 2, and there was no staff present there either.

In no time, he received a reply from Harbhajan, who said sorry to the youngster and also spoke on behalf of the airline.

"@airindiain can you send someone to help me at the luggage belt ? Not the first time that my kit bags haven't arrived and no staff present at the location either !!" wrote Shardul.

Meanwhile, the spin legend and Aam Aadmi Party Rajyasabha MP replied, "My dear, we will make sure you get your bag and our staff will will be there to assist you.. sorry for the inconvenience.. (Ex Airindian Bhajji) we love you."

For the unversed, during his playing days, Harbhajan was also an Air India employee, along with his fellow peers. Shardul Meanwhile thanked Bhajji for his help.

"@harbhajan_singh Bhajji pa love you tooo, I got help from @flyspicejet staff," he replied.

According to multiple reports, Shardul is set to fly to Australia as Deepak Chahar's replacement in Team India's reserve list of players. Chahar has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup through injury, and in his place, Shardul will join the standby list of players.