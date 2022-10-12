Search icon
Virat Kohli gets a stylish haircut ahead of T20 World Cup; see pics

Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 12, 2022, 01:49 PM IST

Image Source: Virat Kohli/Instagram

It's a known fact that Virat Kohli loves experimenting with his hair, especially before every cricket series. He is one of those cricketers who has never shied away from trying out different hairdos.

As he is now gearing up for the T20 World Cup in Australia, Kohli has once again grabbed attention with his hairstyle.

Several images of Kohli's new look have surfaced online. Originally, the pictures were shared by Kohli himeslf on his Instragram post and story.

'Thanks for the haircut bro @jordantabakman', Kohli wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Virat Kohli (@virat.kohli)

Reacting to the post, famous hair stylist Aalim Hakim commented, "fab".

"He is looking so hot," a fan commented.

The ICC T20 World Cup in Australia will start from October 16 and India will play their first match against Pakistan on October 23.

India complete squad for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Rohit Sharma (c), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby Players: Mohammad Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj

