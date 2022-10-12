Dinesh Karthik shares glimpses as Team India take Hardik Pandya's birthday celebration 'to the sky'

Team India players celebrated Hardik Pandya's birthday

Dinesh Karthik on Wednesday took to his Instagram handle to share an inside video of Team India players celebrating Hardik Pandya's birthday in Perth, ahead of the T20 World Cup. The Men in Blue are currently in Australia, preparing for the spectacle, but on Tuesday they took a day off and celebrated Pandya's birthday in a unique manner.

In the post shared by Karthik, Team India skipper Rohit Sharma, DK himself, birthday boy Hardik, Deepak Hooda, and head coach Rahul Dravid can be seen enjoying the ride upon a small private jet.

Sharing a picture and a video from their ride, DK came up with a hilarious caption.

READ| 'Saare same karna please': Shikhar Dhawan hilariously teaches dance steps to teammates after ODI series victory over SA

"Celebrating birthdays on ground was too mainstream so we took it to the sky," wrote Karthik along with an aeroplane emoji.

Earlier on Tuesday, Hardik himself shared a reel on Instagram with plenty of pictures from the Indian players' day out in Perth. They all enjoyed a much-deserved break and celebrated Pandya's birthday.

Hardik thanked all his friends, family and loved ones for their wishes by sharing a reel wherein he could be seen cutting a cake and enjoying with his teammates.

READ| Team India takes day off from practice, celebrates Hardik Pandya's birthday with fanfare in Perth

"Birthday 2022, you were a ride Appreciate all the love and wishes," the all-rounder wrote in the caption of his post.

The Men in Blue will play one more warmup match against Western Australia XI before they move on to Brisbane for the remaining two warmup matches against Australia and New Zealand.

Team India will play their first T20 World Cup match against Pakistan on October 23 at Melbourne