Sanju Samson meets his childhood idol Rajinikanth, photo go viral

Sanju Samson mentioned in the tweet, which has now gone viral, about his childhood wish to meet Rajinikanth. “At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years, that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me,”

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 13, 2023, 01:30 PM IST

Source: Twitter


Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Sanju Samson recently posted a picture on Twitter where he can be seen standing next to superstar Rajinikanth at the latter’s residence. The 28-year-old tweeted a photo of the meeting sharing his fan moment with Thalaiva.
Samson, who is also the captain of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals, will be seen from April 2. He mentioned in the tweet, which has now gone viral, about his childhood wish to meet Rajinikanth. “At the age of 7 already being a Super Rajni fan,,I told my parents ..See one day I will go and meet Rajni sir in his house… After 21 years, that day has come when The Thalaivar invited me,” tweeted Samson.


Earlier during Covid-19 days, the Kerala cricketer shared his fascination for the superstar, during an interview with The Indian Express, Samson replied to a question where he was asked about his lockdown routine. Samson said that he had been meditating and reading former Australian cricketer Steve Waugh’s Books. Samson also revealed that he had been watching a lot of Rajinikanth movies and Malayalam movies. 
Rajasthan Royals finished as runner-up in IPL 2022 and they are scheduled to start their IPL 2023 campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 2 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad.  Sanju Samson-led Royals is powered up with some world-class players like Shimron Hetmeyer, Jos Buttler, Trent Boult and R Ashwin. The franchise has also signed some renowned names like Joe Root and Jason Holder in the recent auction held in Kochi.

 

