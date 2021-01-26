Trending#

Sachin, Virat, Sehwag, Ravi Shastri wish the nation and citizens on 72nd Republic Day

Many former and current Indian cricketers wished the country and its citizens as India celebrates its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday


Team India

Indian cricketers wished on country's 72nd Republic Day | Twitter

Anshul Gupta



Anshul Gupta

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jan 26, 2021, 11:18 AM IST

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day as the whole nation is coloured in the patriotic wave on Tueday. India became a Republic on January 26, 1950 and it completes 71 years, when India's constitution came into being. Some of India's former and current great cricketers wished the nation on the great day.

The legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar wished Happy Republic Day and hoped for the great priciples on which the country stands to be their guding light. Taking to Twitter Sachin wrote, "Wishing all of us a very happy #RepublicDay! May the timeless principles on which our great nation stands be our ever guiding light."

The current Indian skipper Virat Kohli also took to Twitter saying, "The future depends on what we do today. Let's be the strength of our nation and help it reach greater heights. Wishing everyone a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind."

Former explosive opener, Virender Sehwag too wished for more prosperity in the country and requested everyone to not throw their flags at the end of the day.

"May the sun in his course visit no land more free, more happy, more lovely, more prosperous than our own Bharat. Earnest request to not throw away the flags after celebration. #HappyRepublicDay2021 Jai Hind."

Former Indian all-rounder and current Indian coach Ravi Shastri too paid his respects to the pillars of the Indian constitution, as he wrote, "Justice, Equality and Liberty...Saluting the pillars of our great Indian Constitution. May our Tricolour always fly high. Happy Republic Day! #HappyRepublicDay2021."

Apart from those, current Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, former cricketers Harbhajan Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Wasim Jaffer and Suresh Raina, too wished the nation their best on the Republic Day, in their own special ways.

Here are the reactions: