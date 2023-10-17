Headlines

HomeCricket

Cricket

Rohit Sharma's leadership erases fear of failure for Team India in World Cup 2023: Former Indian cricketer

India will aim to build on their momentum as they face Bangladesh in their fourth match on October 17 in Pune.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 17, 2023, 08:59 PM IST

Former India wicketkeeper-batter, Deep Dasgupta, has labeled India as strong favorites to clinch the World Cup on home turf. While he had reservations about India's tentative approach in the last two T20 World Cups, he believes that Rohit Sharma's aggressive leadership has erased those concerns.

India's performance in the 2023 World Cup has been nothing short of sensational, with three consecutive dominant victories. Although Rohit Sharma struggled to find his form against Australia in a low-scoring chase in Chennai, he unleashed a barrage of fireworks in their wins against Afghanistan and Pakistan. His aggressive approach was on full display as he smashed 131 runs from just 84 balls against Afghanistan, helping India chase down a target of 273 in New Delhi. In the process, he recorded the fastest century by an Indian captain in a World Cup match. Against Pakistan, Rohit was in a destructive mood, hammering 86 runs from only 63 balls.

Rohit's captaincy has been impressive in all three matches, as he utilized his bowling resources effectively, appearing composed and relaxed in the middle.

Deep Dasgupta highlighted the fearlessness with which India is playing in this tournament. He stated that before the World Cup, he was concerned that the fear of failure might affect the team's performance, as seen in past T20 World Cups However, Rohit's leadership and aggressive batting have dispelled those fears. The team now goes out to express themselves on the field, unburdened by concerns about personal performance. While Dasgupta acknowledged that no team is likely to win all nine matches in the league stage, he emphasized the importance of maintaining the same fearless approach going forward, even if India faces a loss.

The former cricketer pointed out that India's on-field approach aligns with Rohit's body language and the influence he has had on the team. Rohit's leadership style, characterized by humor and approachability, has created an environment where everyone understands their role and has the freedom to execute it. India will aim to build on their momentum as they face Bangladesh in their fourth match on October 17 in Pune.

