'Series toh khatam hone do bhai': Rohit Sharma's epic reply to fan asking for his signed jersey

Rohit Sharma

Ahead of the India-Pakistan match in Asia Cup 2022, fans cannot contain their excitement as they continue to flock to the stadium where both sides are training before the high-octane fixture. Naturally, with fans waiting for their favourite cricketers outside the training ground, the players oblige to fans' requests for selfies, autographs and much more.

While Virat Kohli grabbed headlines after he posed with a specially-abled Pakistani fan, Rohit also gave a hug to a Pakistani fan, and the video of the incident is going crazy viral.

Another video that surfaced on the internet, shows the witty side of Rohit, who responded to a fan after he asked the Indian skipper for his signed jersey. It so happened that the 'Hitman' was giving autographs to his fans when one of them request the 35-year-old for his jersey.

Rohit's hilarious reply to the fan has grabbed eyeballs on social media. The swashbuckling batsman asked the fan to wait for India to win the Asia Cup title.

"Dunga Dunga pakka dunga (Will give you, surely)," Rohit can be heard saying in the video. The fan then says, "Yaad rakhna (please don't forget)," to which the Indian talisman replied," Bilkul (for sure)."

Another fan then can be heard saying in the background, "Rohit bhai kab denge?" The Indian skipper replied, "Arey series toh khatam hone do bhai...(let the series end first)"

Watch the hilarious incident:

Rohit Sharma promises a fan his signed t-shirt after winning the Final.pic.twitter.com/8FOvy1jc3n — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) August 27, 2022

Rohit and Co will take to the field against Pakistan on August 28, Sunday, to kick start their Asia Cup title defence. India had last won the Asia Cup under Rohit and they will be hoping to make it a hattrick of titles having won in 2018 and 2016 as well.