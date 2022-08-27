Heartwarming! Pakistani fan requests Rohit Sharma for a special hug ; See how Team India skipper reacted

Rohit Sharma meets fans from Pakistan

Indian cricketers have an unparalleled fan base. Their admirers are following them in every country they visit. Fans arrive in the hopes of catching a glimpse of their favorite stars, and those who interact with cricketers consider themselves the luckiest.

Similar scenes are currently on display in the UAE where the Asia Cup is set to take place.

When Rohit and the rest of the Indian players were sweating it out inside the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai ahead of their Asia Cup 2022 opener against Pakistan, a group of fans, mostly from Pakistan, gathered just outside the restricted area. Rohit and Soham Desai, India's physical conditioning coach, were positioned along the boundary lines to keep an eye on the play.

The crowd began to shout for Rohit. "The Indian fans don't know where Rohit Sharma is, but we Pakistanis do," one of them said. Rohit laughed as he turned around.

The supporters continued to ask Rohit to approach the temporary safe zone. The Indian captain hesitated at first, but eventually agreed to the fan's request. "Rohit bhai, India has my entire backing." "Ab mujhe rona aa raha hai (I would support India, but now I will cry)," the fan said.

The Indian skipper obliged and did what he asked for. Take a look-

“I never expected he [Rohit] would come closer and interact with us. I came from Pakistan to see him, and he gave me a hug, though there is a border between,” the fan admired the Indian captain.

“Though I support Pakistan, I came specially to meet Rohit. His passion and class are phenomenal,” he added.

Rohit, who is expected to open the batting with KL Rahul at the Asia Cup, will be looking to put last year's T20 World Cup defeat to Pakistan at the same venue behind and get their Asia Cup campaign off to a flying start on Sunday.

