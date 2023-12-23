Headlines

Rohit, Kohli and Bumrah return, 12 players out: Full list and injury updates for South Africa v India Tests

The first match of the series will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion, from December 26 to December 30.

Chankesh Rao

Updated: Dec 23, 2023, 04:16 PM IST

South Africa is set to host India for a thrilling two-match Test series starting on December 26. This highly anticipated event will showcase the best of both teams, and fans are eagerly awaiting the clash between these cricketing giants.

The first match of the series will take place at SuperSport Park in Centurion, from December 26 to December 30. This iconic venue is known for its electric atmosphere and has witnessed some memorable battles in the past. Following this, the action will shift to Newlands in Cape Town, where the second and final fixture will be held from January 3 to January 7, 2024. Newlands, with its breathtaking backdrop of Table Mountain, promises to provide a picturesque setting for the culmination of this epic contest.

India, after a drawn T20I leg of their South Africa tour, managed to clinch a 2-1 victory in the ODI series, despite fielding a second-string squad. Buoyed by their success in the limited-overs format, the Indian team will be eager to carry their winning momentum into the red-ball arena. They are determined to secure their long-awaited maiden Test series triumph on South African soil, a feat that has eluded them thus far.

Both teams have announced their squads for the upcoming Test matches. These line-ups feature a mix of experienced players and promising talents, ensuring a fierce battle on the field. Additionally, injury updates have been provided.

India will be fielding a completely different squad for the Test series, as 12 players who participated in the white-ball leg will be returning home. Captain Rohit Sharma will take on the leadership responsibility, alongside senior players such as Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin, who will also be making a comeback to the squad. These players were given a well-deserved rest after their participation in the ODI World Cup.

Out of the ODI squad, only three players - KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer and Mukesh Kumar - will remain in South Africa to compete in the Test series. Unfortunately, Mohammad Shami and Ishan Kishan were initially expected to feature in the Tests but had to withdraw. Shami's absence is due to an injury, while Kishan requested rest for personal reasons. As a result, KS Bharat has been included in the squad as a replacement for Kishan.

Additionaly, Ruturaj Gaikwad has been ruled out of the upcoming two-match Test series due to an injury. While fielding in the second ODI against South Africa in Gqeberha, Gaikwad suffered an injury to his right ring finger.

After undergoing scans and consulting with experts, the BCCI Medical Team made the decision to rule him out for the rest of the tour. As a result, Abhimanyu Easwaran has been named as Gaikwad's replacement in the squad.

India Test squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah (vc), Prasidh Krishna, KS Bharat (wk), Abhimanyu Easwaran

