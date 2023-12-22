‘Overpaid for years:’ AB de Villiers’ stunning remark on IPL’s expensive star all-rounder

Before Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Sam Curran scripted history in the IPL auction 2023 by being the most expensive buy for Rs 18.5 crore made by PBKS.

In a surprising turn of events, Former South Africa cricket captain, AB de Villiers has made a stunning statement about one of the most expensive players in IPL history.

When asked AB about a player whom he thinks has been overpaid in the Indian Premier League during a Q&A session on his Youtube Channel, he mentions England’s star all-rounder and Punjab Kings (PBKS) most expensive player Sam Curran.

The former South Africa captain said “I don't like to be controversial. But, in my opinion, he's been overpaid for quite a few years now.”

However, he also feels that Curran is not a bad player. “He's had a fantastic World Cup, but that's quite a few years back. I don't think he's had a very good IPL recently. Also, for England, he hasn't played exceptionally well,” de Villiers further said.

Despite claiming the young English player to be overpaid, de Villiers also sheds light upon his potential to showcase some great performances like most world-class players can.

“Nothing against Sam Curran. I still think he's a wonderful player. I just think he's been overpaid for a few years. Maybe it would have been a good move for them to let him go to open up some funds to buy different players,” he added.

Before Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins, Sam Curran scripted history in the IPL auction 2023 by being the most expensive buy for Rs 18.5 crore made by PBKS.

Curran’s record was first broken by Cummins who was recently bought for Rs 20.5 crore in IPL 2024 auction by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and also became the first player ever to surpass Rs 20-crore mark.

Starc stands out as the most expensive buy in IPL auction history, bought for Rs 24.75 crore by Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).