'Rohit and Virat were crying:' Ashwin recalls atmosphere in dressing room following World Cup 2023 heartbreak

Ashwin elaborated on the prevailing atmosphere within the Indian dressing room following their unfortunate loss to Australia in the final.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 30, 2023, 05:01 PM IST

Indian cricket team spinner Ravichandran Ashwin vividly recounted the heart-wrenching aftermath that unfolded following India's devastating loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023 final against Australia. Prior to the summit clash, India had maintained an impeccable record, remaining undefeated throughout the competition. However, their hopes were shattered as Australia showcased an exceptional display of skill, led by the outstanding performances of Travis Head and their formidable bowlers, ultimately securing their sixth World Cup title, a record-breaking achievement. 

In a recent conversation, Ashwin revealed the profound impact of the defeat, disclosing that both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were overcome with emotion, shedding tears in the wake of the loss.

"Yes, we felt the pain. Rohit and Virat were crying. Seeing that it felt bad. Anyways, not meant to be. This team was an experienced team. Everybody knew what to do. And then, it was professional. Everybody knew their routines, warm-ups. I think two natural leaders gave the team the space to do these two ( Kohli and Rohit) and created a vibe," said Ashwin on his YouTube channel.

Although India finished as runners-up in the Cricket World Cup 2023, Rohit Sharma garnered immense acclaim for his explosive batting at the top of the order and his exceptional captaincy. Ashwin, a fellow teammate, lauded Rohit for his profound understanding of all the players and highlighted his relentless efforts to delve deeper into their individual strengths and weaknesses.

"If you look at Indian cricket, everybody will tell you MS Dhoni is one of the best captains. Rohit Sharma is an outstanding person. He understands every single person in the team, he knows what each one of us likes and dislikes. He has a great understanding. He puts in the effort to know each member personally," stated Ashwin.

READ| Uganda seal T20 World Cup 2024 qualification, Zimbabwe knocked out of race

