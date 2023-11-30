Uganda seal T20 World Cup 2024 qualification, Zimbabwe knocked out of race

This is the first time that Uganda will be playing in an ICC tournament.

In a remarkable feat, the African team Uganda has secured qualification for the T20 World Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in the West Indies and the United States of America in June of next year. Uganda has become the 20th and last team to qualify for the tournament, surpassing Zimbabwe.

Uganda's campaign during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Region Qualifier 2023 was a remarkable tale, brimming with moments of unwavering determination and unexpected triumphs.

The stage was set in Windhoek, Namibia, where Uganda, ranked 23rd among T20I teams, faced formidable opponents. However, amidst the fierce competition, one particular event stood out as the highlight of their journey - a breathtaking victory over Zimbabwe, an 11th-ranked, Test-playing nation. On that fateful day, November 26, 2023, Uganda pulled off a spectacular upset, defeating Zimbabwe by five wickets. This triumph was not just another win; it marked a historic milestone for Uganda, as it was their first-ever victory against a full member side in T20Is.

Uganda's strategy on the field was flawlessly executed, leading them to a resounding victory. They won the toss and wisely chose to field, a decision that proved to be fruitful as they limited Zimbabwe to a modest total of 136/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Dinesh Nakrani emerged as the standout bowler for Uganda, delivering an impressive performance with figures of 3/14.

In response, Uganda's chase was skillfully led by Riazat Ali Shah, who played a pivotal role by scoring a crucial 42 runs. Alpesh Ramjani also made a valuable contribution with 40 runs. Together, they anchored the team's pursuit of victory. With determination and precision, Uganda reached the target in just 19.1 overs, securing a historic win that propelled them to the third position in the points table.

The victory brought great momentum to Uganda, propelling them forward in their journey. They continued their winning streak by defeating Kenya with a significant 33-run margin on November 29, 2023. Simon Ssesazi's exceptional opening knock of 60 runs off 50 balls laid a solid foundation for Uganda's innings. Additionally, Dinesh Nakrani's explosive 40 off 23 balls towards the end ensured a challenging target of 163 for Kenya. Bilal Hasan's remarkable bowling spell, which yielded four wickets for 39 runs, dismantled the Kenyan batting lineup, resulting in their all-out for 129.

Uganda's final obstacle on their path to the T20 World Cup was Rwanda. A victory in this match would secure their place in the tournament. Uganda displayed dominance in their final game, bowling out Rwanda for a mere 65 runs. They then chased down the target with 9 wickets in hand, showcasing their strength and determination. As a result, Uganda qualified for the World Cup, finishing second behind Namibia, who topped the table in the African qualifiers.

