Ravindra Jadeja suggests Shikhar Dhawan to get married in viral reel, check latter's hilarious reaction

Ravindra Jadeja, Shikhar Dhawan's reel takes internet by storm

Ravindra Jadeja and Shikhar Dhawan are well known for their hilarious antics on social media. Both of them regularly share reels on Instagram and recently their collaboration resulted in a hilarious reel that has taken the internet by storm.

On Saturday, Dhawan shared a reel wherein he was advised by Jadeja to get married, as the former was seen dancing in joy. In the meanwhile, Jadeja lip-syncs the Bollywood dialogue, "Iski shaadi karwa dijiye, zimmedari ayegi to sudhar jayeja (Get him married. Once he gets responsibilities, he will come on track)."

As soon as the reel landed on Instagram it began to go viral prompting hilarious reactions not just from the fans, but from fellow Indian cricketers Arshdeep Singh, Harpreet Brar and Khaleel Ahmed among others.

READ| Ravindra Jadeja wanted by Delhi Capitals, CSK unwilling to part ways with all rounder: Reports

Dhawan even wrote a hilarious caption to go along with the reel. Since their viral clip was about marriage, the Southpaw wrote, "Nahi nahi, abhi nahi thoda karo intezaar."

Watch Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja's viral reel:

While Jadeja is currently undergoing his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru, Dhawan was left out of India's T20 World Cup squad, and from the looks of it, they were having a gala time together.

In fact in their viral reel as well, a physio can be seen attending to Jadeja, who had injured himself during the Asia Cup 2022. The all-rounder subsequently had to undergo surgery on his knee, and he was subsequently ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2022.

READ| 'Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hai': KKR's hilarious take on Rohit Sharma hugging Dinesh Karthik

As per recent reports, that have been rumours about plenty of IPL franchises, including Delhi Capitals (DC) trying to chip in and trade Jadeja after his alleged fallout with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the four-time IPL champs are unwilling to part ways with their former skipper.