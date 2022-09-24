'Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hai': KKR's hilarious take on Rohit Sharma hugging Dinesh Karthik

Rohit Sharma, Dinesh Karthik's camaraderie has been an entertaining one

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma was full of joy as he nonchalantly hugged Dinesh Karthik who smashed the winning runs as the Men in Blue defeated Australia by six wickets in Nagpur on Friday. Earlier in the first T20I between the two sides, Rohit was seen aggressively grabbing Karthik's neck, but he was in a jovial mood after India's win that levelled the three-match series.

Dinesh Karthik's former IPL franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) took to Twitter to share a hilarious collage of Rohit grabbing DK's neck from the previous match, to the Indian skipper hugging his teammate. The Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise also had a hilarious caption for the pic.

Sharing the collage of the two moods of Rohit, KKR wrote on their official Twitter handle, "Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hai."

Karthik smashed a six and a boundary as the Men in Blue needed 9 runs in the final over to chase down Australia's 91-run target.

Meanwhile, KKR were not the only franchise to poke fun at Rohit and Karthik as Rajasthan Royals (RR) also shared a picture of the duo's most recent coming together in the first T20I, and compared it to their ICC T20 World Cup 2007 final winning moment.

Rohit and Karthik were both part of the Indian team which clinched the inaugural T20 World Cup under MS Dhoni's leadership on this very day, 15 years ago.

"Two members of THAT 2007 champion side. Same energy," wrote RR on their Twitter handle sharing a collage of the Indian pair.

Two members of THAT 2007 champion side. Same energy. pic.twitter.com/q1xXrHhQG1 September 24, 2022

Speaking during the post-match presentation, skipper Rohit Sharma shed light that he was initially confused about whether to go with DK or Rishabh Pant when Hardik Pandya was dismissed, but he opted to go with the experience of Karthik who justified his role as a finisher.

Rohit, speaking to Harsha Bhogle after the match said, "There was a thought process of sending Pant but we wanted DK to do this role as he is going to be the finisher."