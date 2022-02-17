Ranji Trophy 2022 live streaming: When and where to watch Ranji Trophy live in India

Finally, for Indian cricket fans, the long wait of two years ends today, as Ranji Trophy returns once again. Dubbed by many, including former all-rounder Ravi Shastri as the 'backbone' of Indian cricket, the third wave of Covid had seemingly put Ranji Trophy in danger once again, however, much to the fans' pleasure, BCCI announced that the tournament will be held in two phases.

The first leg (league phase & pre-quarterfinal) will be played from February 17-March 15. The second phase will be played after the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season finishes.

READ| Good news for Cricket fans! Ranji Trophy to be held in two phases in 2022

Ahead of the return of the Ranji Trophy, here's everything you need to know about the most coveted domestic title in Indian circuit:

When will Ranji Trophy 2022 matches begin?

Ranji Trophy matches will start from 17th February 2022, and the first phase will go on until March 15.

What time will Ranji Trophy 2022 matches begin?

Ranji Trophy 2022 matches will begin at 9:30 AM IST on February 17, 2022.

How many teams are participating in the Ranji Trophy 2022?

A total of 38 teams will be participating the Ranji Trophy 2022 season, with a total of 57 games slated to be played during the league stage.

READ| IND vs WI 1st T20I: Team India defeat West Indies by 6 wickets, lead T20I series 1-0

When and Where to watch Ranji Trophy 2022 matches Live on TV?

Ranji Trophy 2022 matches will be telecasted live on Star Sports Network from February 17.

Where can I watch live streaming of Ranji Trophy 2022 matches?

Fans can watch the live stream of Ranji Trophy matches through the Hotstar app and website.