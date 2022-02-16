IND vs WI 1st T20I: Team India defeat West Indies by 6 wickets, lead T20I series 1-0

Team India registered a six-wicket win over West Indies to keep their winning momentum going. Rohit Sharma led his team from the front, needing 158 runs to win, Rohit and Ishan Kishan got off to a brilliant start.

Rohit scored 40 runs in 19 balls, Ishan struck 35 in 42 deliveries, however, towards the end, West Indies started to make a comeback as Kishan, Virat Kohli, and Rishabh Pant departed in quick succession.

Suryakumar Yadav and Venkatesh Iyer then took over the responsibility upon themselves to take their side across the line, thanks to a decent partnership towards the end which help India open up a 1-0 lead in the T20I series.

Earlier in the day, West Indies had scored 157 in their innings batting first. The opening pair of Rohit and Kishan put up a 63-run stand for India for the first wicket, however, Roston Chase got rid of Rohit when he was batting at 40.

Ishan Kishan was then troubled by Roston Chase, and the West Indies all-rounder got his second wicket of the day when he removed Kishan. Virat Kohli was also looking dangerous but again, he failed to convert his start to a big score and was dismissed on 17 runs by Fabian Allen.

The pair of Rishabh Pant and Suryakumar Yadav were looking impressive however, Sheldon Cottrell broke their partnership when he got the better of Pant.

Young Venkatesh Iyer came out to partner Suryakumar Yadav and the duo put the finishing touches on India's inning. The Indian chase was indeed deflated when Kohli and Pant departed for low scores, but Suryakumar Yadav's quickfire knock of 34 runs in 18 balls helped ease the pressure on India.

He was complimented well by Iyer, and together they combined to deadly effect to inflict a fourth consecutive defeat over West Indies and help India take a 1-0 lead in the series.