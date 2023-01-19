Ranji Trophy 2022-23: Arshdeep Singh picks 4-fer as Punjab beat Madhya Pradesh by innings and 122 runs

Image Source: Twitter

Left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh produced a stunning performance, claiming a four-wicket haul as Punjab emphatically defeated Madhya Pradesh by an innings and 122 runs in the Elite Group D Ranji Trophy 2022-23 match. MP were completely outclassed, bringing their winning streak this season to a crushing end.

Arshdeep, making his debut this season, failed to take a wicket in MP's first innings. However, he came alive in the second innings, delivering a stunning performance of 4/30 in just nine overs.

He was sensational with the new ball, dismissing Himanshu Mantri and Shubham Sharma in his very first over. Arshdeep then went on to take two more wickets, leaving Madhya Pradesh completely skittled out for a mere 77 runs.

Making his debut in December 2019, Arshdeep has quickly made an impressive impact in First-Class cricket, taking 25 wickets in seven games with an impressive average of just over 24. The 23-year-old boasts a four-for and a five-wicket haul in the format. Looking ahead, the left-arm pacer is determined to further improve his statistics in red-ball cricket.

Last year, Arshdeep Singh earned his first India cap in a T20I match against England. Since then, he has played 23 T20Is, taking 36 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.41. Notably, he was part of the Indian team that competed in the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia last year. The young pacer has also featured in three ODIs, but is yet to take a wicket in the format.

Batting first in Mohali, Punjab posted an impressive 443 runs, thanks to centuries from Anmolpreet Singh (124) and Nehal Wadhera (214). In response, Madhya Pradesh were bowled out for just 244, with seasoned pacer Siddarth Kaul taking four wickets. Forced to follow on, the Aditya Shrivastava-led side could only muster 77 runs in their second innings. Arshdeep Singh took four while Mayank Markande scalp three wickets each to seal the victory for Punjab.

MP, having won all of their previous five games this season, suffered their first defeat. Nevertheless, they remain atop the Group D standings with 32 points. Punjab have now moved up to second place with 26 points in their possession.

