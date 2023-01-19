Search icon
'Hope Siraj can play in World Cup': Indian pacer's mother opens up about watching him play live in Hyderabad

The Indian pacer picked up 4 wickets in his fiery spell in front of his home crowd, as his family and friends came to the venue to cheer for him.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 19, 2023, 04:40 PM IST

Image Source: Twitter

Mohammed Siraj dazzled in front of his home crowd in Hyderabad, as Team India secured a 12-run victory over New Zealand to take a 1-0 lead in the ongoing ODI series. The Indian pacer delivered a scintillating performance, claiming four wickets in his fiery spell, as his family and friends cheered him on from the stands.

The 28-year-old bowler conceded only 46 runs in his ten overs, boasting the best economy rate among all Indian bowlers at 4.60 in the first ODI, a remarkable feat.

After the conclusion of the game, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) released a video on their social media accounts, featuring the family and friends of the pacer, expressing their admiration for him and watching him play. The video was a heartwarming tribute to the player, showcasing the impact he has had on those closest to him.

Siraj's mother was elated to witness her son's performance live and expressed her hope that the pacer would make India proud and continue to excel in the upcoming games.

"Mai allah ka shukr ada krti hoon ki mera beta India ka naam roshan kare, mere bacche ka performance aur acha rahe, mera baccha aur aage jaye, World Cup bhi khele mera baccha (I would like to thank Allah and hope that Siraj can continue to shine for India. Hopefully, he can continue his performances and make it into the World Cup squad)," she said.

WATCH:

The video also featured many of Siraj's childhood friends, with whom he had shared countless hours of cricket. They all wished him the best of luck in his future endeavors, sending their heartfelt congratulations.

Siraj was India's leading wicket-taker in ODIs in 2022, and he has continued to excel in 2023. In just four matches this year, he has already amassed an impressive total of 13 wickets. His remarkable performance has been a major factor in India's success in the ODI format.

