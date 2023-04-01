PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh takes two wickets in his first over, netizens say 'Paaji ka swag' (photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders' chase against Punjab Kings couldn't go well as PBKS' Arshdeep Singh dismissed KKR's Mandeep Singh for 2 with his first delivery of IPL 2023. Mandeep Singh went for the pull shot but ends up holing out to Sam Curran in the deep. Arshdeep Singh then dismissed Anukul Roy for 4 in the same over.

Two wickets by Arshdeep Singh won fans' hearts and couldn't stop them from praising the younger pacer. One user wrote, "Extra Ordinary First Over By Arshdeep Singh." While another user wrote, "Arshdeep Singh showing levels, GEM!." While other users shared memes praising Arshdeep Singh. Check the reactions below:

Arshdeep singh deserves more money than sam curranIPL2023 — YASIR SHEIKH (@yasir__aadeez) April 1, 2023

Arshdeep Singh the generational gem pic.twitter.com/orZckVllOJ — jasmine Gavin Thomas (@TiredOfProcess) April 1, 2023

How I sleep knowing Arshdeep Singh plays for my team: pic.twitter.com/aBvOOidKgb — Ria (@riaaxvii) April 1, 2023

READ | IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgets name of his 4th overseas player at toss, watch viral video