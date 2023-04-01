Search icon
PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh takes two wickets in his first over, netizens say 'Paaji ka swag'

IPL 2023: Punjab Kings (PBKS) has posted 191/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Reported By:Prashant Tamta| Edited By: Prashant Tamta |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 01, 2023, 06:53 PM IST

PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh takes two wickets in his first over, netizens say 'Paaji ka swag'
PBKS vs KKR, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh takes two wickets in his first over, netizens say 'Paaji ka swag' (photo: Twitter)

IPL 2023 PBKS vs KKR: Kolkata Knight Riders' chase against Punjab Kings couldn't go well as PBKS' Arshdeep Singh dismissed KKR's Mandeep Singh for 2 with his first delivery of IPL 2023. Mandeep Singh went for the pull shot but ends up holing out to Sam Curran in the deep. Arshdeep Singh then dismissed Anukul Roy for 4 in the same over. 

Two wickets by Arshdeep Singh won fans' hearts and couldn't stop them from praising the younger pacer. One user wrote, "Extra Ordinary First Over By Arshdeep Singh." While another user wrote, "Arshdeep Singh showing levels, GEM!." While other users shared memes praising Arshdeep Singh. Check the reactions below:

 

READ | IPL 2023: PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan forgets name of his 4th overseas player at toss, watch viral video

 

 

 

LIVE COVERAGE

